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Home / Business / IIM Bangalore launches General Management Programme for Emerging Leaders (ELP)

IIM Bangalore launches General Management Programme for Emerging Leaders (ELP)

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ANI
Updated At : 02:03 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21: IIM Bangalore has launched the General Management for Emerging Leaders Programme (ELP), an eight-month blended programme delivered through IIMBx, the Institute's digital learning arm. The inaugural cohort commences 30 September 2026.

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ELP is built for the transition that stalls more careers than any other — the move from doing the work to leading it. It is open to graduates with minimum 50% marks in any discipline and 5–8 years of work experience.

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The programme runs across five themes: Leadership, Financial Acumen, Value through Customers, Strategic Thinking and Innovation, and Data-Driven Decision Making. Ten faculty-led courses cover people management, leadership communication, finance and accounting, marketing, strategy, innovation, decision sciences, and AI and digital strategy — taught by core IIMB faculty, the same professors who teach the Institute's flagship MBA.

Three elements anchor the programme: a faculty-guided Action Learning Project applying each theme to a live problem inside the participant's own organisation; The Arena, a live business simulation; and three campus immersion modules at IIM Bangalore.

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Prof. Shainesh G, Programme Director, IIM Bangalore, said: "The hardest part of becoming a manager isn't learning finance or strategy — it's learning to deliver results through people and teams. This programme through its rigorous approach builds the business acumen and skills necessary to transition from a manager or an Individual contributor to a successful leader.”

Participants who complete the programme receive a certificate issued by IIMBx and Affiliate Alumni Status from IIM Bangalore.

Applications: online.iimbx.edu.in

About IIM Bangalore

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is a leading graduate school of management in Asia. Under the IIM Act of 2017, IIMB is an Institute of National Importance.IIMB’s vision is to be a global, renowned academic institution fostering excellence in management, innovation and entrepreneurship for business, government and society.

About IIMBx

Established in 2014, IIMBx is the digital learning initiative of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, an Institute of National Importance. It extends IIMB’s high-quality management education beyond the campus, delivering technology-enabled learning via IIMBx, SWAYAM, and edX. Today, IIMBx offers 160+ courses across 12 domains, 7+ flagship  programmes, and a growing portfolio of microprogrammes. It has recorded more than 5 million enrolments worldwide to date.

To know more: https://online.iimbx.edu.in/iim-bangalore-certificate-in-general-management-for-emerging-leaders-programme

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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