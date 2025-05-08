VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, in collaboration with Brunel University London, is set to host the International Conference on "Sustainable Management Strategies for India's Future" from 9th to 11th May 2025. Aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, this prestigious event aims to bring together leading academicians, industry experts, and researchers to explore sustainable pathways for India's future growth. The conference will place special emphasis on integrating traditional Indian knowledge systems with contemporary business practices to foster inclusive, resilient, and innovation-driven development.

The three-day conference aims to provide a dynamic platform for thought leaders to deliberate on India's evolving economic landscape and its aspiration to sustain high growth while addressing global challenges such as climate change and responsible resource management. As India rises as the fifth-largest economy in the world, the event will focus on balancing rapid development with sustainability, resilience, and inclusive progress.

The conference will feature four thematic tracks addressing key dimensions of sustainable management. The first track, Indian Knowledge Systems and Values, will explore how ancient Indian philosophies--such as Yoga, Ayurveda, indigenous leadership values, and spiritual wisdom--can inform modern organizational strategies and promote holistic well-being. The second track, Sustainability in Business, will focus on practices that minimize environmental impact and foster long-term economic and social responsibility, including sustainable finance, circular economy, green innovation, and frugal consumption. The third track, Marketing Management, will examine evolving strategies in cultural, wellness, and medical tourism, alongside rural marketing, brand equity, and changing consumer behavior. The final track, Performance Management, will address ways to measure and enhance productivity across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and banking, especially in light of digital transformation and the growing emphasis on sustainability metrics.

The event will feature distinguished speakers from around the globe, including Prof. Robin Jarvis (Brunel University London), adviser to the European Federation of Accountants and board member of the International Small Business Journal; Prof. Sanjeet Singh (IIM Lucknow), editorial board member of Management Decision; Shri C. M. Bhandari, former Indian Ambassador to Poland, Cambodia, and the UAE; Prof. Monomita Nandy (Brunel University London), associated with the International Journal of Finance and Economics; Prof. Satish Deodhar (IIM Ahmedabad), Dean (Faculty) and author of Economic Sutra; and Prof. Jayanth Jayaram (The University of Oklahoma), editorial board member of the International Journal of Production Research.

Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti, Marketing area, IIM Kashipur, "At IIM Kashipur, we believe that the future of management lies in the seamless integration of ancient wisdom and modern innovation. This conference is more than an academic gathering--it's a confluence of ideas, cultures, and sustainable visions that will shape India's leadership in the global knowledge economy."

Speaking about the international collaboration, Prof. Vivek Kumar, strategy area, IIM Kashipur added "Our partnership with Brunel University London reflects our commitment to creating global academic synergies. This conference exemplifies how strategic thinking aligned with cultural context can contribute meaningfully to sustainable development goals."

Prof. Rameshwar Shivadas Ture, Organizational Behavior & Human Resource area, IIM Kashipur emphasized the human element of the discussions, stating:"This conference brings attention to the need for organizations to embrace human-centric practices rooted in our cultural heritage. Themes such as well-being, mindfulness, and values-based leadership are not only timely but essential for building truly sustainable institutions."

Prof. Alka Arya, Operations Management and Decision Sciences area, IIM Kashipur, highlighted the importance of operational excellence in the sustainability dialogue: "Sustainability today is not just a vision but a quantifiable, operational goal. This conference aims to shed light on how data-driven decision-making, supply chain efficiency, and responsible operations can help institutions and industries transition to sustainable futures while aligning with national priorities like Viksit Bharat 2047."

The conference will see several research papers presented across its four tracks, with participants from top-tier institutions and industries contributing rich insights on how sustainable management can power India's next growth phase.

