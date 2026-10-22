IIM Kozhikode and Accenture LearnVantage Join Hands to Launch Global MBA Programme

Multi-year strategic collaboration to advance industry-ready leadership, global learning and academia–industry engagement

Kozhikode, Kerala, India --- Business Wire India

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The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is collaborating with Accenture LearnVantage to launch a Global MBA degree programme, designed for experienced international professionals seeking to strengthen their leadership capabilities in an increasingly technology-driven and evolving business environment. This programme is part of a broader multi-year strategic collaboration to develop industry-ready talent through learning, research and innovation.

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Classes for the two-year Global MBA are scheduled to commence in March 2027. The programme combines IIM Kozhikode’s academic expertise with Accenture LearnVantage’s industry insights to deliver an integrated learning experience spanning management, leadership, technology and global business. It is designed largely for working executives, professionals and entrepreneurs across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe. The Global MBA will be anchored from IIM Kozhikode’s newly established Urban Learning Centre in Kochi, Kerala.

The programme will comprise approximately 650 learning hours across four semesters, delivered through a blend of online learning, campus-based experiences and international workshops across Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe. Participants will learn from IIM Kozhikode faculty, industry leaders and subject-matter experts, gaining exposure to contemporary management practices, business transformation and emerging technologies.

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Designed to encourage cross-sector learning and the exchange of diverse perspectives, the Global MBA will incorporate projects, case studies and immersive learning experiences that connect academic concepts with real-world business challenges. Successful participants will be awarded a MBA degree by IIM Kozhikode and join its alumni network.

The launch represents the first step in a wider collaboration between IIM Kozhikode and Accenture LearnVantage, which will focus on four broad areas: global learning programmes that integrate academic expertise with international perspectives and industry relevance; talent and leadership development to build future-ready capabilities; industry-integrated learning through live projects, practitioner engagement and innovation ecosystems; and research, innovation and entrepreneurship to address emerging business and societal challenges.

Commenting on the launch, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, “The Global MBA is designed to shape ‘visionary pragmatists’—leaders who combine clarity of direction with the ability to navigate complexity through analytical rigour, innovation and human-centred leadership. In a world where leadership increasingly demands the ability to reconcile competing priorities, the programme will prepare professionals to navigate the paradoxes of modern business—balancing excellence with equity, data-driven decisions with empathy and profitability with purpose. Our endeavour is to develop leaders who can move beyond conventional approaches to management and create enduring value for their organisations and society.”

Anurag Bansal, Managing Director, Accenture LearnVantage, Asia-Oceania and Middle East, said, “As business reinvention accelerates, organisations need leaders who can turn disruption into opportunity by connecting strategy, technology and human ingenuity. Through our collaboration with IIM Kozhikode, we are combining world-class academic excellence with real-world industry insights to help professionals build the leadership capabilities required to drive innovation, create value and lead with confidence in an increasingly global and technology-driven economy.”

Eligibility and admissions

The classes will commence from March 2027. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum aggregate score of 50% and have at least five years of post-graduation experience in managerial, entrepreneurial or professional roles. The selection process will comprise an evaluation of the Statement of Purpose and an interview.

About IIM Kozhikode

The fifth IIM to be established by Govt. of India in 1996, IIMK started its academic journey in 1997 with its flagship Postgraduate Program (PGP). The Institute is on a high growth trajectory today, offering widest range of academic programs in the field of management education. These include Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic courses like one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). IIM Kozhikode also launched a one-of-its kind 4-year full-time undergraduate programme – Bachelor of Management studies in 2025. The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, the Indian Business Museum and seven other Centres of Excellences encompassing diverse areas. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2025: Management. IM Kozhikode continues to strengthen its global standing, securing 54th rank in the Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2026, 65th in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2025, and 78th in the QS World University Rankings for Business and Management Studies 2026. Its Executive PGP Kochi Online MBA ranked 53rd globally in the QS Online MBA Rankings 2026. The Institute secured 3rd position in the NIRF India Rankings 2025 (Management) for the third consecutive year and holds international EQUIS and AMBA accreditations, while pursuing AACSB accreditation.

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IIM Kozhikode and Accenture LearnVantage Join Hands to Launch Global MBA Programme

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