IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus Launch CFO Programme Featuring a Certificate Course from Kellogg Executive Education

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: According to PwC’s Pulse Survey (CFO Insights 2024), 53% of finance leaders are reevaluating their investment strategies to prioritise margin improvement, while 66% are considering mergers and acquisitions as a key growth lever. Additionally, more than half (53%) are accelerating digital transformation through data analytics, AI, automation, and cloud technologies—tools that are becoming central to modern financial operations. These trends highlight a clear shift: CFOs are no longer confined to traditional financial stewardship but are increasingly acting as strategic partners driving innovation, cross-functional collaboration, and long-term business growth.

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In response to this evolving landscape, the role of CFOs has broadened significantly in recent years, extending well beyond conventional financial responsibilities into strategic decision-making and transformation leadership. Recognising the need for continuous upskilling, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), ranked 3rd in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2025 rankings, in collaboration with Emeritus, has announced the launch of the next batch of its Chief Financial Officer Programme. The programme also features an online certificate course by Kellogg Executive Education, equipping participants with global perspectives and advanced financial leadership capabilities.

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This high-impact 11-month programme is curated for new and evolving CFOs. It is also designed for seasoned financial leaders and business heads with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. Designed to unlock the next level of their CFO journey, the programme will equip leaders to refine financial decision-making in a dynamic global economy, navigate mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs with confidence. The programme will also enable leaders master data-driven financial strategies, lead with integrity, ethical governance and corporate responsibility, innovate through design thinking for creative financial solutions, execute strategic risk management, safeguard assets and maximize opportunities.

Additionally, the programme includes a capstone project guided by IIM Kozhikode Faculty, hands-on learning through business simulations in strategic finance, an opportunity for peer-to-peer learning and advanced modules on economic dynamics, mergers, acquisitions and IPO, & C-Suite leadership. The modules have been carefully crafted to provide leaders with growth strategies, innovation, digital transformation, and data-driven decision-making. The module includes various impactful topics such as economic dynamics and global considerations, financial markets, advanced corporate finance strategies and business valuation, strategic performance management, leading with AI and digital, leading growth strategy, corporate governance and ethical leadership, transforming disruption into advantage and C-suite leadership among others.

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Commenting on the launch of the programme, Avnish Singhal, President, India and APAC Business, Emeritus, said, “In today's dynamic business landscape, Chief Financial Officers must proactively embrace change and adapt to emerging trends to remain indispensable. This programme provides a comprehensive curriculum covering financial strategy, risk management, and digital transformation. By equipping CFOs with advanced analytical skills and strategic foresight, this programme enables them to navigate complex financial challenges, drive innovation, and lead their organizations towards sustainable growth. We are committed to bringing high-impact programmes and excited to collaborate with an esteemed institution such as IIM Kozhikode. We are confident that participants will be able to gain a competitive edge in their financial decision-making, optimize resource allocation, and drive profitability, ensuring long-term financial sustainability and resilience for their organizations.”

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.

Upon successful completion of the programme and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75 percent, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from IIM Kozhikode and an opportunity to gain the IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status. Additionally, upon successful completion of each online module with a minimum grade of 80%, the participants will also receive a verified digital certificate of completion by Kellogg Executive Education.

Click here to know more about the programme.

About Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode:

Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in the field of management education. These include the Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Info park, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind start-up incubation programme and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2025: Management. The institute also features regularly among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 151-200 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. IIM Kozhikode is also globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK) and is on the verge of a triple-accreditation crown. IIM Kozhikode also made its debut in the prestigious Financial Times Rankings in 2023 and was recently ranked #76 among the top-80 open-enrolment executive programme providers globally for the year 2024. The feat has further consolidated the 29- year’s IIM’s footing in an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. The institute had also entered in global top-100 at Rank #77 for FT Masters in Management (MIM) 2023 Rankings, for its full time MBA programme. It further improved its position by 9 spots to reach Global Rank #68 in 2024. IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1450 MDP programmes over the past two decades, training more than 55,000 participants from 200+ organisations, including several Fortune 500 companies in this process.

About Kellogg Executive Education

Kellogg Executive Education empowers business leaders to foster growth in themselves, their teams, and their organizations. Their renowned faculty, consisting of the world’s best researchers, educators, and practitioners, provide practical insight that participants can apply as soon as they return to work. Providing a collaborative, immersive environment for their executive development programs, they serve a variety of businesses and executives from a myriad of industries and geographies.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organisations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology; curriculum innovation; and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across 80+ countries.

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