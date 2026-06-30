IIM Lucknow Opens Admissions for the 9th Batch of its Chief Financial Officer Programme

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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30: The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has announced admissions to the 9th batch of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Programme, designed for senior finance professionals and aspiring C-suite leaders seeking to lead finance as a strategic enterprise function. The 10-month programme will enable participants to build the financial acumen, leadership judgement and strategic perspective required to steer growth, transformation and value creation in complex business environments.

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The programme, in collaboration with TimesPro - a higher edtech platform, brings a sharp strategic focus on CFO readiness and boardroom leadership. It prepares finance managers to move beyond functional expertise and lead critical enterprise priorities such as capital allocation, cost optimisation, long-term value creation, fundraising, valuations, and mergers and acquisitions. Participants will also strengthen their ability to influence C-suite decisions, manage treasury and enterprise risk, guide crisis response, lead cross-functional teams, design performance dashboards and deploy automated forecasting models.

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As organisations operate in an environment shaped by volatility, digital disruption, stakeholder scrutiny and heightened governance expectations, the role of the CFO has expanded significantly. Finance leaders are no longer expected to limit their contribution to financial oversight and compliance; they must act as strategic partners to the CEO, enterprise catalysts, custodians of governance and architects of sustainable profitability. Industry perspectives have also highlighted the need for future CFOs to close capability gaps in communication, influence, operational exposure, leadership and strategic thinking, while digital transformation continues to redefine the finance function.

Speaking at the announcement, Professor Ajay Garg, Finance & Accounting, IIM Lucknow, said, "The CFO's role has evolved into one of enterprise stewardship, strategic counsel, and transformation leadership. Through this programme, IIM Lucknow aims to equip senior finance professionals with the analytical depth, governance perspective, and boardroom confidence required to lead value creation, manage uncertainty, and contribute meaningfully to long-term organisational growth."

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Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro said, "Finance leaders today must combine technical rigour with strategic influence, digital fluency, and enterprise-wide decision-making. Our collaboration with IIM Lucknow will enable experienced professionals to build CFO-ready capabilities, engage with contemporary finance practices, and prepare for leadership responsibilities that extend well beyond conventional financial management."

IIM Lucknow's CFO Programme offers future-ready learning across 12 modules, including Financial Reporting and Compliance, Performance Management, Strategic Financial Planning, Treasury and Risk Management, Capital Markets and Investor Relations, Digital Finance and Automation, M&As, Strategic Finance, and Tax Strategy and Planning. The curriculum provides comprehensive exposure to board communication, corporate governance, investor relations, integrated reporting, and enterprise performance management.

The programme will be delivered by IIM Lucknow's distinguished faculty through TimesPro's Direct-to-Device platform, using live interactive lectures, case studies, quizzes, projects, simulations, and assignments. The contemporary curriculum also integrates areas such as AI-led forecasting, ESG considerations, and digital finance transformation, supported by academic expertise and insights from seasoned industry practitioners.

Participants will complete a capstone project that requires them to present a financial transformation plan, enabling them to apply programme learnings to real-world business contexts. The programme will also include a two-day campus immersion towards the end of the learning journey. Upon successful completion, participants will be eligible to receive select IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni benefits.

Applicants with a graduation, diploma, or post-graduation degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, along with more than 10 years of full-time work experience, will be eligible to apply for the programme.

About IIM Lucknow

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), ranked 7th in NIRF 2024, stands among India's premier business schools with global recognition through AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA accreditations. With a 200-acre main campus in Lucknow and a strategic presence in Noida, the institute delivers world-class management education, high-impact executive programmes, and industry-driven research, shaping leaders for the future of business.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

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