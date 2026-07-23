IIM Mumbai Launches Executive MBA in Wealth Management, Backed by Industry Expertise from Neo Wealth and Asset Management

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) has launched an Executive MBA in Wealth Management, a one-year programme designed for working professionals in the financial services industry. Developed in collaboration with Neo Wealth and Asset Management, the programme was formally inaugurated on July 15, 2026, at IIM Mumbai's Powai campus. Classes have commenced from July 18, 2026.

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The Executive MBA in Wealth Management is among India's first academic programmes dedicated exclusively to wealth management. Delivered in a non-residential weekend format over 52 weekends, the programme has been designed to combine academic rigour with practical industry insights.

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The curriculum covers key areas including portfolio management, risk assessment, taxation, estate planning and behavioural finance. Courses will be led by IIM Mumbai faculty and complemented by practitioner-led sessions supported by industry experts from Neo Wealth and Asset Management and other organisations.

The programme reflects the growing importance of industry-academia collaboration in preparing professionals for the evolving needs of India's wealth management sector. Beyond the Executive MBA, IIM Mumbai and Neo Wealth and Asset Management have also established an MoU to promote digital dissemination of wealth management content, including masterclasses, case studies, research publications and industry perspectives.

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India's wealth management industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, supported by rising entrepreneurship, business liquidity events, first-generation wealth creation and inter-generational wealth transfer. This growth is creating demand for professionals with specialised expertise across investments, risk management, taxation, succession planning and broader wealth advisory services.

Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwary, Director, IIM Mumbai, said: "The wealth management industry is becoming increasingly important within India's financial ecosystem, creating a need for professionals with both strong conceptual foundations and practical understanding. This programme reflects IIM Mumbai's commitment to developing future-ready leaders through relevant, industry-aligned education. Our collaboration with Neo Wealth and Asset Management brings valuable practitioner perspectives that will enrich the learning experience for participants."

Shajikumar Devakar, Co-Founder & CEO, Neo Wealth, said: "The wealth management industry is evolving rapidly and requires professionals who can combine technical knowledge with a client-centric approach. We are pleased to collaborate with IIM Mumbai on this programme and contribute industry perspectives that complement the institute's academic excellence. Together, we hope to support the development of talent for a sector that continues to grow in scale and complexity."

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the leadership of IIM Mumbai, faculty members, industry representatives and participants from the inaugural cohort. Shajikumar Devakar addressed the gathering on emerging trends in wealth management and the importance of continuous professional development in the financial services sector.

About IIM Mumbai

Indian Institute of Management Mumbai, formerly known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering, was established by the Government of India in 1963 with the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme and the International Labour Organization. Located in Powai, Mumbai, IIM Mumbai is one of India's leading management institutions and is ranked 6th among management institutes in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2025. The institute offers management education across areas including operations, supply chain, sustainability, analytics, finance and general management, with a strong emphasis on industry relevance, research and executive education.

For more information, please visit www.iimmumbai.ac.in.

About Neo Wealth and Asset Management

Neo Wealth and Asset Management is an integrated wealth and asset management platform serving family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, institutions and corporates. The Group manages approximately ₹1,30,000 crore in total client assets across Assets Under Advice and Assets Under Management, as of June 30, 2026. Headquartered in Mumbai, Neo has a presence across key locations in India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa and Jaipur, as well as an overseas presence in the United States. The Group has a team of more than 850 professionals. Neo offers capabilities across wealth management, asset management, private markets, fixed income, global investments, insurance and estate planning.

For more information, please visit www.neo.group.

Media Contact: Pritha Mukherjee | pritha.mukherjee@neo.group

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