IIM Udaipur Launches Executive PhD Program for Senior Professionals

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 28: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) proudly announces the launch of its Executive PhD (EPhD) program, an advanced doctoral program tailored for senior executives, industry leaders, and professionals looking to deepen their expertise in business research. This unique three-year program is designed to foster rigorous research, strategic decision-making, and thought leadership, equipping participants to address complex business challenges with evidence-based solutions.

Key Highlights of the EPhD Program:

* International Immersion: A 9-day in-person immersion at the prestigious Fox School of Business, Temple University, USA, combined with a 2-week online immersion, providing global exposure and networking opportunities.

* Incentives for Publications: Incentives for research publications, making academic contributions more rewarding.

* Comprehensive Curriculum: A structured blend of foundational courses, methodology courses, specialised electives, and research projects.

The EPhD program at IIM Udaipur offers a distinctive advantage by blending academic rigor with executive accessibility. With a curriculum that focuses on applied research methodologies, the program enables participants to develop in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge business theories and their real-world applications. The program is ideal for ambitious individuals with substantial industry experience who aspire to transition into academia, consulting, or senior strategic roles.

A key highlight of the Executive PhD program is an exclusive international immersion at the Fox School of Business, Temple University, Philadelphia, USA. This nine-day immersion provides participants with firsthand exposure to global business trends, innovative research methodologies, and industry best practices. The program covers essential travel expenses, including airfare, accommodation, and immersion fees, ensuring a seamless learning experience for participants.

IIM Udaipur is ranked 4th in India for research quality (UTD rankings), and the Executive PhD program benefits from the institute's globally recognised faculty. Participants will receive mentorship from distinguished faculty members who publish in top-tier international journals (UTD-24 and FT-50), fostering a culture of academic excellence and impactful research contributions.

Prof. Rajesh Nanarpuzha, Dean (Programs) at IIM Udaipur, said:

"The EPhD program is designed to provide professionals with a unique opportunity to engage in rigorous research while continuing their careers. With world-class mentorship, global exposure, and a structured curriculum, this program offers the perfect platform for executives to transition into academia, consulting, or advanced industry leadership roles."

Echoing this sentiment, Prof. Probal Mojumder, Chairperson of PhD Programs at IIM Udaipur, added,

"At IIM Udaipur, we place a strong emphasis on research excellence. Our institute ranks 4th in India according to the UT Dallas methodology for ranking business school research. Despite being established only in 2011, IIM Udaipur has already achieved significant milestones in business school scholarship, owing mainly to our exceptional faculty and their research contributions. The EPhD program is designed to provide senior executives with an invaluable opportunity to learn from research-active faculty and transform into scholarly researchers capable of making meaningful contributions on the global stage. With our rigorous program structure, international immersion at the Fox School of Business, and incentives for high-quality research publications, we aim to develop thought leaders who influence management practices across industry and academia alike."

Designed for working professionals, the Executive PhD offers a flexible format that allows participants to advance their careers while engaging in rigorous academic research. The program prepares candidates to become thought leaders, contribute to the growing need for doctoral-level faculty, and address real-world business challenges through evidence-based insights. Participants can specialise in key business disciplines, including Finance & Accounting, Organizational Behavior & Human Resource Management, Operations Management, and Marketing.

Applications are now open for the inaugural cohort of IIM Udaipur's Executive PhD program. Eligible candidates must have a minimum of 10 years of full-time work experience and meet specific academic qualifications. Admission to the program involves a holistic selection process, including an application review, standardised test scores (GMAT/GRE/CAT/IIMU Test), and a personal interview.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply at IIM Udaipur's website.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

