IIM Udaipur Partners with ACCA to Advance Excellence in Accountancy and Finance Education

UDAIPUR, India, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur), one of India's premier management institutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a globally renowned professional accountancy body. This collaboration marks a significant step in IIM Udaipur's mission to deliver world-class education rooted in academic rigour, global relevance, and industry impact.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today by Prof. Anirban Adhikary, Dean of Faculty and Research, IIM Udaipur, and Mr. Prabhanshu Mittal, Head of Educational Partner Relationships – India, ACCA. The partnership is aimed at enhancing educational and professional development opportunities in the field of accountancy and finance.

Through this collaboration, IIM Udaipur and ACCA will work together to offer enriched academic experiences, including joint programs, seminars, and workshops designed to integrate global best practices into the curriculum. The MoU also outlines initiatives such as faculty development sessions and 'train-the-trainer' programs, reinforcing IIM Udaipur's commitment to continuous learning and capacity building.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, said: "We at IIM Udaipur are delighted to collaborate with ACCA, a globally respected leader in the field of professional accountancy. This partnership brings together academic excellence and professional relevance to equip our students with a global perspective and future-ready skills. It aligns with our vision of fostering innovation, research, and impactful learning that meets the evolving demands of the finance and accounting profession." The MoU also aims to cultivate a research-driven ecosystem focused on innovation in finance and accountancy, reflecting IIM Udaipur's growing emphasis on thought leadership and global engagement.

Commenting on the partnership, Md. Sajid Khan, Director – India, ACCA, said: "We are thrilled to partner with IIM Udaipur, an institution known for its excellence and forward-thinking approach to management education. Together, we aim to empower the next generation of finance professionals with globally recognised qualifications and the skills to lead in a dynamic financial landscape." This collaboration reaffirms IIM Udaipur's dedication to shaping globally competent, ethically grounded, and innovation-driven leaders in finance and beyond.

About IIM Udaipur: IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment.

IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2024 for the 6th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

