IIM Udaipur Virtually Launches BBA Program

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Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 7: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur today held the virtual inauguration ceremony of its Bachelor of Business Administration, or BBA Program. The Chief Guest for the ceremony was Hon'ble Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Due to incessant rains, the Hon'ble Minister's flight was delayed, because of which the ceremony proceeded a little later than scheduled.

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The formal opening of the ceremony was led by Prof. Kunal Kamal Kumar, Chairperson, BBA Program. He welcomed the students, parents, faculty members, officers, alumni and the IIM Udaipur community who had joined through the virtual platform. The ceremony began with the National Song, following which Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, delivered the Welcome Address and formally welcomed the Chief Guest.

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Despite the delay in his flight, the Hon'ble Minister decided not to keep the students waiting. At the beginning of his address, he shared that because of heavy rain in Mumbai, his flight had remained on the tarmac for nearly one and a half hours, and that he had just landed and joined the program from his car. Immediately after landing, he switched on the live video from his vehicle, allowing students, parents, faculty members and other participants connected with the ceremony to see and hear him. This gesture stood out as an inspiring example of his respect for the students' time and enthusiasm.

Hon'ble Shri Piyush Goyal described the BBA Program as 'very unique' and 'a good concept'. He said that because the program is bilingual, management education will be able to reach people in a simpler language, and because it is online, it can create a much wider impact. He expressed the hope that the language of the program would be such that all students are able to understand it easily.

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Referring to the significance of July 6, Shri Goyal remembered Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, India's first Industry Minister. He said that Dr. Mookerjee had emphasized teaching education in the mother tongue and had also said that universities should play an important role in nation building. The Minister said that both these ideas are deeply connected with IIM Udaipur's BBA Program.

Speaking about the reputation of the IIMs, Shri Goyal said that the Indian Institute of Management brand is recognized across the world in the field of management. He said that whether the boardrooms are in Mumbai or in Manhattan, New York, the IIMs are known as institutions that prepare young men and women for the challenges of management, help students from India earn respect in the country and abroad, and encourage them to become entrepreneurs in the future.

He appreciated the journey of IIM Udaipur so far and said that since its establishment in 2011, the institute has carried forward new thinking and new mentorship over the last 15 years. He also noted that IIM Udaipur has earned a distinctive place in several reputed rankings and has received notable recognition as a young business school.

Shri Goyal also appreciated IIM Udaipur's alumni and ventures associated with the institute. Referring to successful ventures such as Bombay Shaving Company and CurryiT, he said IIM Udaipur has played an important role in encouraging entrepreneurship.

In his address, the Minister also spoke in detail about the changing relationship between education and technology after COVID-19. He said that while COVID-19 had many harmful effects, the same period also laid a strong foundation for connecting education with technology and advancing EdTech. During the lockdown, when schools and colleges were closed, many educational programs moved online, and EdTech emerged not merely as a supplementary tool but as a necessity.

He said that in today's digital world, India is able to build a bridge between villages and cities through education. India has nearly 100 crore internet users, and the National Education Policy also emphasizes taking quality education to a larger scale through technology and digital platforms. In this context, he said that IIM Udaipur's BBA Program, which combines the online medium with a bilingual structure, is truly unique and interesting.

Shri Goyal said that India must now prepare for a New India and prepare the IIM of New India. He emphasized that talent should not be limited by circumstances. Talented and deserving students, irrespective of their circumstances, should receive adequate opportunities to be educated and move forward. He also mentioned the scholarship provision in the program and said that by carrying forward the credibility, quality and reputation of the IIMs, IIM Udaipur is making education more accessible.

The Minister said that this undergraduate program, available in both Hindi and English, will serve India and Indian industry. He also said that its success will be strengthened because of its connection with industry. In his words, IIM classrooms will now be visible on screens - whether a student is joining from a small shop in Bhilwara or from a former Naxal-affected area of Bastar. Its availability on laptops and perhaps even smartphones further increases the importance of the program.

He also appreciated the evaluation model of the program. He said that with online delivery and offline tests, accountability would be maintained, and that IIM Udaipur had developed a unique model. He congratulated IIM Udaipur for this.

Shri Goyal referred to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and said that education is not merely information, but a means of connecting life with the larger universe. He said that IIM Udaipur has worked to bring this idea to the ground.

Referring to a rapidly changing world, he said that artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are changing the needs of management. He said dynamic learning is becoming even more important today. Even in skill development centres, the nature of placements is changing from general jobs to more specific requirements.

Citing the example of free trade agreements, Shri Goyal said that in today's world, work across different time zones is moving forward through virtual interaction and dialogue in a faster, simpler and more efficient manner. He said that negotiations on free trade agreements are also increasingly conducted through virtual engagements involving large teams, different sectors and different tracks, bringing both speed and quality. Similarly, in education too, the effective use of both virtual and physical modes can lead to better outcomes.

The Minister expressed confidence that IIM Udaipur's hybrid approach, which makes balanced use of both virtual and physical modes, will make the program successful. He also offered four key suggestions for the BBA Program.

First, he suggested that, as far as possible, faculty visits should be organized from time to time in this hybrid model, and students should meet at different locations. He said management education is not limited only to school, college or classroom education; it is also shaped by the dynamics among students, human interaction and group engagement. Therefore, gatherings and interaction sessions for students at different locations can make the program more useful.

Second, he emphasized soft skill development. He said students should also be developed in areas such as in-depth knowledge of technology, communication skills, teamwork and cultural exchange, so that both personal bonds and professional capabilities are strengthened among them.

Third, he suggested experiential learning. He said onsite visits to factories, ports and industrial clusters could be organized for students, giving them practical management experience and helping them understand the real economy more closely.

Fourth, he urged the adoption of global best practices. He suggested the use of audio-visual tools, credit transfer under the National Education Policy, partnerships with good institutions, physical and virtual joint programs, and research and research internships in the fourth year.

At the end of his address, Hon'ble Shri Piyush Goyal extended special wishes to the students of the first batch. He said the first batch is going to create history, and that students should use this opportunity in Amrit Kaal to prepare themselves for building a Viksit Bharat. He said the doors of the world are open for young people today; new free trade agreements, the renewed push to manufacturing and the priority being given to innovation will bring many opportunities for students.

The Minister urged students to complete their studies successfully, gain practical experience and prepare themselves for the challenges of India and the world. He expressed confidence that the program will enable students to contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat.

Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, welcomed the suggestions given by the Hon'ble Minister. He said IIM Udaipur would work on these suggestions and share the progress by the end of the year. He expressed gratitude for the Minister's support and guidance.

Prof. Kunal Kamal Kumar, Chairperson, BBA Program, presented the key features of the BBA Program in detail. He said IIM Udaipur's BBA Program is not merely a new academic program, but an important step towards making serious management education more accessible, inclusive and academically strong.

Prof. Kunal Kamal Kumar explained the core spirit of the program and said that IIM Udaipur is not lowering standards, but removing barriers. The program creates opportunities for students who have talent and aspiration, but may face barriers related to language, location, time, cost, family responsibilities or confidence.

He linked the bilingual structure of the program with students' understanding, confidence and dignity. He said that in a diverse country like India, language is not merely a medium of communication; it is also the foundation of understanding and confidence. Many students first understand management concepts better in a language familiar to them. In this spirit, the program offers a Hindi-supported learning pathway and takes students forward towards broader communication ability and professional readiness.

Prof. Kumar also underlined that the online medium does not mean ease or laxity. The program is based on faculty-led, structured learning, regular engagement, quizzes, examinations, feedback and continuous improvement. Its objective is not merely to provide study material, but to develop real management capability among students.

Highlighting IIM Udaipur's institutional identity, the ceremony noted that over the last 15 years, the institute has built its identity on a clear idea - globally recognized, nationally important and regionally relevant. The same spirit is now being carried forward through the BBA Program. In other words, the essence of IIM Udaipur's journey is recognition across the world, contribution to the nation and connection with the region.

At the ceremony, Prof. Anirban Adhikary, Dean, Faculty and Research, spoke about IIM Udaipur's academic distinctiveness. He highlighted the institute's research-oriented culture, the academic commitment of its faculty and its approach of connecting research with teaching. He told the students that they are not merely part of a new format, but part of the first batch where access and rigour come together. Prof. Adhikary urged students to learn with discipline, seriousness and high standards. He said the program's identity in the coming years will be shaped by the achievements of its first batch.

Prof. Vijayta Doshi, Dean, Programs, delivered the closing remarks. She connected the BBA Program with IIM Udaipur's broader program portfolio, learner commitment and its resolve to provide inclusive yet high-quality management education. She said IIM Udaipur wants to offer students a learning journey that combines access, support and a clear commitment to high standards.

IIM Udaipur's BBA Program is an important initiative that brings together India's youth energy, bilingual education, technology-enabled access, accountable evaluation and strong academic seriousness. The program aims to prepare students who learn deeply, move ahead with courage and contribute responsibly to society, industry and the building of a Viksit Bharat.

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