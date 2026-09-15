IISc Bengaluru Leads IIRC India (University) Rankings 2026; MAHE Manipal Takes Second Spot, JNU Tops Governance & Outcomes

Karnataka institutions claim the top two positions, while JNU, University of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia emerge as the leading performers in Governance & Outcomes.

Bengaluru, September 2026: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has emerged at the top of the IIRC India (University) Rankings 2026, securing an overall performance score of 84.53 out of 100. Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal has been placed second nationally, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi occupies the third position with 70.38. Leading the way in private education, MAHE Manipal crowns the IIRC India (University) Rankings 2026 as the country’s No. 1 private deemed-to-be university.

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Beyond the overall ranking, the results reveal a different leader when university performance is examined through the lens of governance and institutional outcomes. JNU recorded 34.40 out of 40 in Governance & Outcomes, the highest score among universities assessed in the category.

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The 2026 university assessment consolidates IIRC's broader performance framework into three principal areas - Institutional Strength, Academic Capability, and Governance & Outcomes — producing a composite score out of 100.

The framework seeks to provide a multidimensional view of university performance by considering institutional capacity, academic and research indicators, student-related outcomes, inclusivity and governance-linked measures rather than relying solely on a final ordinal rank.

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IISc Builds a Strong Overall Lead: IISc Bengaluru's first-place position is supported by strong performance across the first two assessment pillars. The institution secured 30.03 out of 34 in Institutional Strength and 22.92 out of 26 in Academic Capability. Its final score of 84.53 gives IISc a notable lead in the university category, reflecting its performance across academic resources, research-related measures and broader institutional capabilities.

MAHE Manipal follows at No. 2 with 72.66, making it the highest-ranked privately managed/deemed-to-be university in the IIRC India University Rankings 2026.

JNU Leads Governance & Outcomes: The Governance & Outcomes assessment presents a different order at the top. JNU New Delhi leads the pillar with 34.40 out of 40, followed by the University of Delhi with 33.38 and Jamia Millia Islamia with 32.47. The result places three Delhi-based universities at the forefront of this performance area, highlighting the distinction between an institution's overall composite rank and its strength within individual assessment pillars.

Karnataka and Delhi Dominate the Upper Ranks: The geographical spread of the rankings also draws attention to two major higher education centres. Karnataka claims the top two national positions, represented by IISc Bengaluru and MAHE Manipal. Delhi follows with three universities placed consecutively in the upper ranks — JNU at Rank 3, University of Delhi at Rank 4 and Jamia Millia Islamia at Rank 5. Banaras Hindu University is placed sixth, followed by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, BITS Pilani, Aligarh Muslim University and Jadavpur University, completing the national Top 10. The institutions represented in the leading group span different models of Indian higher education, including research-intensive institutions, central universities and privately managed/deemed-to-be universities.

Rankings Look Beyond the Final Number: A notable feature of the IIRC framework is its attempt to distinguish between overall institutional standing and performance within specific areas. While IISc holds a considerable lead on the combined score, JNU's position in Governance & Outcomes illustrates how an institution ranked lower overall may demonstrate comparatively stronger performance within an individual pillar. This approach allows the results to be interpreted not only as a league table but also as a comparative view of where institutions demonstrate particular strengths.

Methodology and Editorial Clarification : The IIRC India University Rankings 2026 are independently produced by the India Institutional Ranking Consortium (IIRC). The assessment may draw upon publicly available institutional information and parameter-level information from recognised public sources, including data published through the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India, alongside the analytical, calibration and assessment methodology adopted by IIRC. The IIRC India University Rankings are not rankings issued, approved or endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and should not be represented as official Government of India rankings.

About IIRC : The India Institutional Ranking Consortium (IIRC) is an independent higher education ranking, benchmarking and institutional assessment initiative focused on developing a multidimensional understanding of institutional performance in India. Through Ranking Intelligence, Recognition Architecture and Reputation Equity, IIRC combines comparative benchmarking, institutional assessment and structured recognition to examine performance strengths, maturity and areas of emerging excellence. The IIRC India Rankings are based on a structured 9D Performance Framework encompassing academic, administrative, research, digital, governance and outcome-oriented dimensions. Institutional performance is communicated through a combination of Rank, Performance Score, Maturity Grade and Category Band, enabling the results to be considered beyond ordinal rank alone. For the complete IIRC India Rankings 2026, institutional results and methodology, visit www.indiarankings.com.

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