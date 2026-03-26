IISc Partners with CADFEM and Synopsys to Launch Advanced Simulation Center of Excellence at CeNSE

BENGALURU, India, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-high-speed electronic systems are increasingly shaping the technological frontier across sectors such as aerospace and defence, advanced healthcare, robotics, autonomous mobility, and high-performance computing. At the core of these systems lie semiconductor technologies—the integrated circuits and chips that enable modern computation, sensing, communication, and control. As nations accelerate their pursuit of advanced digital capabilities, semiconductor innovation has also emerged as a critical pillar of technological capability and long-term strategic sovereignty.

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In resonance with and reflection of these technological advances and their strategic imperatives, the Indian Institute of Science has entered into a strategic tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with CADFEM India Pvt. Ltd. and Synopsys to establish an advanced Center of Excellence (CoE) for Simulation and Digital Engineering at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE).

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The collaboration will bring together high-fidelity simulation, electronic design automation (EDA), and digital engineering workflows within CeNSE to accelerate semiconductor and electronic system development in India. As a cornerstone of Industry 4.0, semiconductor innovation is closely linked with the rapid rise of AI—each driving advancements in the other. However, while AI evolves at high speed, semiconductor development remains a complex, multi-year process. Bridging this gap, physics-based multiphysics simulation enables engineers to predict device behavior, optimize designs, and significantly accelerate the journey from concept to silicon.

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The Center of Excellence will bring together state-of-the-art multiphysics simulation tools, computational infrastructure, and specialized training programs to support research across key technology domains including photonics, optics, electronics, MEMS, and NEMS, particularly within the context of quantum technologies and next-generation semiconductor systems.

"Integrating advanced simulation capabilities into our research ecosystem will enable our teams to evaluate complex device behavior much earlier in the design cycle. In domains such as photonics, semiconductor devices, and nanoscale systems, the ability to digitally validate concepts prior to fabrication will significantly accelerate research progress while strengthening design confidence and technical rigor" said Dr. Shankar Kumar Selvaraja, Associate Professor and Associate Chair at CeNSE, IISc.

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Under the collaboration, CADFEM India, along with Synopsys will support the deployment of simulation software and hardware infrastructure, while also providing technical support, training programs, and access to online learning resources and certification platforms. These initiatives will help build strong simulation expertise within the research community while enabling broader adoption of digital engineering approaches.

"Simulation today is no longer merely a design tool; it has become a strategic enabler of innovation. When high-fidelity multiphysics simulation is embedded within research environments such as CeNSE, it establishes a powerful digital engineering capability that enables scientists and engineers to explore a broader design space, validate ideas at much earlier stages, and significantly accelerate the pace of technology development," said Dr.-Ing Madhukar Chatiri, CEO of CADFEM APAC.

Murali Pullela, Country Head (S&A), Synopsys said, "Semiconductor innovation is today at the intersection of advanced design, simulation, and system-level thinking. Synopsys' collaboration with the IISc and CADFEM is a reflection of our commitment to strengthen India's deep-tech ecosystem by allowing access to world-class electronic design automation and simulation capabilities. We believe that this will empower researchers to move from concept to validated design much faster and also help in building critical capabilities in areas such as nanoscale devices, photonics and next-generation electronic systems. This CoE launch is a key step toward developing India's future semiconductor ambitions."

The collaboration will also emphasize capability development through thematic workshops, joint training programs, and structured learning initiatives designed to strengthen simulation expertise across CeNSE's research community and create stronger linkages between academic discovery and engineering practice.

As Dr. Chatiri further noted, "Our goal is to help build a connected digital engineering ecosystem in which academia and industry collaborate more closely. By combining IISc's research excellence with Synopsys' multiphysics technologies and CADFEM's implementation expertise, we aim to create an environment where innovation can move from concept to validated design far more efficiently and with greater technical confidence."

About CADFEM:

For over 40 years, the CADFEM Group has been a global leader in simulation-driven innovation, with a legacy rooted in decades of advancing numerical simulation. As the world's largest Elite Channel Partner of Ansys (now part of Synopsys), we support industries across 20+ countries. CADFEM APAC brings this legacy to South-East Asia, offering end-to-end solutions—from Ansys technologies and AI-integrated CAE workflows to expert consulting, training, and customized IT infrastructure—for sectors like aerospace, automotive, electronics, and healthcare, and more.

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