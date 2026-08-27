IISM and Total Sports & Fitness Launch Sports Retail Knowledge Book at SPORTSCOM - Giving Wings to Dreams 2026

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 27: The International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM), Mumbai and Total Sports & Fitness jointly launched the latest Knowledge Series book on Sports Retail at the CII-organised SPORTSCOM - Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2026 in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The book has been authored by Niteen L. Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness, in collaboration with IISM. It brings together insights and perspectives on India's sports retail and sports goods ecosystem, with a focus on the evolving business landscape and the growing importance of organised sports retail in supporting the country's sporting ambitions. It adds to IISM's Knowledge Series, which aims to build a body of sports literature rooted in the Indian context.

Advertisement

IISM's Knowledge Series was conceptualised to address the limited availability of sports literature that reflects Indian market realities, business practices and data. Founded by former Indian cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni in 2010, IISM has previously published books including Sports Psychology by Mugdha Bavare, The Business of Sports by Vinit Karnik, and G.O.A.T.S Must Be Crazy by Vishnu Govind. The new book on Sports Retail further strengthens this collection by examining the business of sports goods, equipment and organised retail in India.

Commenting on the launch, Niteen L. Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Total Sports & Fitness and author of the book, said, "India's sporting landscape is evolving rapidly, and the growth of sports participation is creating a much larger opportunity for the sports retail ecosystem. Sports retail is not just about selling equipment; it is about enabling access, understanding consumer needs and building an ecosystem that encourages people to participate in sport and fitness. Through this book, our endeavour is to bring greater understanding of the Indian sports retail market to students, professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs, while highlighting the opportunities that lie ahead. I am pleased to contribute to IISM's Knowledge Series and hope this book becomes a useful resource for the next generation of sports professionals."

Advertisement

Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni, Founder - Director, IISM highlighted, "Sports retail is evolving rapidly, bridging industry, innovation and consumer needs. This book captures that journey while laying the foundation for deeper knowledge and future growth in India's sports retail ecosystem. It brings together academic insights and real-world perspectives, making it a valuable resource for students, researchers and industry professionals."

India's growing interest across sporting disciplines including badminton, tennis, football, hockey, athletics, table tennis, volleyball and cricket is creating sustained demand for quality sporting equipment and merchandise. With the country also preparing for major global sporting opportunities, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the possibility of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, the sports goods and equipment sector is expected to play an increasingly important role in the development of the broader sports ecosystem.

Niteen L. Shah brings more than two decades of experience in the sports retail industry. A second-generation entrepreneur, he founded Total Sports & Fitness in 2003 and has played a pioneering role in developing India's organised multi-brand sports retail segment. Under his leadership, the company has evolved into an omnichannel sports commerce enterprise serving individual consumers, educational institutions, sports academies, corporate clients, clubs and gymkhanas, the Indian Navy and Army, and government organisations.

Today, Total Sports & Fitness operates 23 stores across 13 cities in six states through three integrated business verticals: retail, B2B solutions and e-commerce. The company offers sports & fitness products across leading global and domestic brands, while also providing solutions for gym setups, sports facilities, fitness centres, recreational infrastructure and outdoor spaces.

The company has also expanded its capabilities by developing its own brand, TOTAL, covering a wide range of merchandise across multiple sports & fitness equipment and accessories. As part of its next phase of growth, Total Sports & Fitness is building a technology-led sports commerce platform with AI-powered customer experiences, intelligent product discovery and quick-commerce capabilities.

Established in 2003, Total Sports & Fitness has served more than two million customers and offers a comprehensive portfolio of sports equipment, fitness gear and active lifestyle products. Its wider solutions portfolio includes gym setups, outdoor fitness zones, swimming pool and garden equipment, customised sportswear, specialised sports flooring, game courts and complete indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure.

The launch of the book marks another step towards strengthening sports education and industry knowledge in India, while providing students and aspiring professionals with a deeper understanding of the business opportunities emerging across the country's sports retail and sporting goods ecosystem.

About Total Sports & Fitness

Established in 2003, Total Sports & Fitness is India's leading Multi-Brand, Multi-Sports retail chain, offering a comprehensive range of sports equipment, fitness gear and active lifestyle products from leading global and domestic brands. The company offers over 10,000 products across 300+ leading brands and has served a growing community of over 20,00,000 happy customers. Built on expert guidance, product knowledge and personalised customer service, Total Sports & Fitness is committed to making quality sports and fitness solutions accessible to everyone.

Beyond retail, the company provides end-to-end solutions across gym set-ups, outdoor fitness zones, swimming pool and garden equipment, customised sportswear and complete indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure, including specialised flooring, game courts and accessories.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)