IIT Bombay and WashU Extend Executive MBA Deadline to October 18: One Last Window for Senior Leaders and Founders

Cohort 12 begins January 2027.

You have spent years mastering your function or building your business. The next step is running the whole enterprise. The IIT Bombay-Washington University in St. Louis Joint Degree Executive MBA has extended its fourth admission round for Cohort 12 to October 18, giving senior working professionals and entrepreneurs more time to apply for the January 2027 intake.

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Offered jointly by the Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) at IIT Bombay and Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, the 18-month program awards one joint master degree from an Indian and an American university. It is modelled on WashU's Executive MBA programs in the US and China.

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A classroom of people who already lead

Your peers are senior executives, business heads, founders and senior managers of managers from technology, manufacturing, finance, consulting, healthcare, energy and consumer businesses. A CXO weighing a strategic pivot sits next to a founder scaling a venture, and each sees the same problem through a different industry & experience lens. That cross-sector exchange is a core part of the learning.

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Who it's for

• CEOs, CIOs, CXOs, directors, presidents and vice presidents

• Business heads moving into broader leadership roles

• Entrepreneurs looking to expand their business

Learn without leaving your business

Classes run four consecutive days each month, Thursday to Sunday, so your career or company keeps moving.

• 17 residential modules at the IIT Bombay campus, with dedicated classrooms and accommodation

• 3 international modules in Washington, D.C., and St. Louis, including learning at the Brookings Institution, industry visits and time with WashU's other Executive MBA cohorts

A curriculum built for enterprise decisions

The foundational core covers strategy, corporate finance, strategic marketing, financial accounting, operations, managerial economics, data-driven decision-making, start-up consulting and negotiation. The advanced core moves into leadership, power and influence in organisations, competitive strategy, valuation and sustainability, market analytics, innovation management and global supply chain management. Faculty from both institutions bring current research to real business problems.

Business Startup Consulting Project: Where Learning Becomes Impact

Working in cross-functional teams, participants take on live engagements with actual clients, applying the full breadth of their EMBA learning and executive experience to deliver measurable, tangible outcomes. They develop core consulting competencies such as critical thinking, data analysis, project management and executive communication, while cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset and agile leadership in dynamic, unfamiliar settings.

Dinesh Sharma, Professor-in-charge, IIT Bombay-WashU Joint EMBA Program said “Our vision is bold and clear to shape transition-ready leaders who can navigate uncertainty with clarity and transform challenges into opportunities. Through our collaboration with Washington University in St. Louis, we bring world-class faculty, global perspectives, and cutting-edge research into one powerful learning ecosystem at IIT Bombay. We’re not just building leaders, we’re nurturing innovators, collaborators, and ethical leaders who will architect tomorrow’s solution and create a positive, lasting impact on the world.”

Apply by October 18, 2026

If you are ready to build the strategic and leadership depth for your next role or venture, Cohort 12 is still open. Admissions follow the program's selection process.

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