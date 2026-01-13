Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Govt of India has successfully concluded ATMAN 3.0, its eight-week accelerator programme designed to transform early-stage HealthTech startups into investment-ready businesses. The programme culminated in a Demo Day, bringing together investors, healthcare leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to engage with some of the most promising healthcare innovations in the country.

Advertisement

ATMAN 3.0 saw strong participation from across India, with 173 HealthTech startups pitching their ideas to TIH IIT Bombay. Following a rigorous selection and mentoring process, 06 startups emerged as winners from the final cohort of 13 accelerated ventures. On Demo Day, the selected startups were recommended for a total cumulative seed funding amounting to INR 6 crore, with each startup receiving funding support of up to INR 1 Crore, subject to evaluation outcomes.

Advertisement

The shortlisted start-ups are Prezitech Health Pvt Ltd, (Precigo: a snap-on needle tracking system for ultrasound machines for real-time procedural planning and guidance during high precision medical interventions), Attox Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd. (AMRIT for antimicrobial resistance), Queliz Lifetech Pvt Ltd. (UltraHand, a robotic rehabilitation device), Deepfacts Private Ltd. (proRITHM is an AI-powered remote patient monitoring platform using a compact wireless, wearable device to track vitals in real time), MicroHeal and Raycura Medical Technologies (BETTER a rehabilitation device for stroke/paralysis recovery).

Advertisement

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the programme, Mr. Kiran Shesh, CEO, Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay, said, “ATMAN 3.0 is more than an accelerator—it’s a movement to transform bold HealthTech ideas into scalable, world-class solutions. This cohort showcases cutting-edge innovations that reflect India’s rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem. Bigger, bolder, and future-focused, ATMAN 3.0 champions sustainability, deep tech, and global competitiveness. With access to top-tier mentorship, domain experts, and strategic investor networks, founders are empowered to create solutions that truly matter. ATMAN 3.0 reaffirms India’s potential to lead global innovation—where every idea ignites change and shapes the future of healthcare.” Mr. Hardik Joshi, COO, Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay, added, “ATMAN 3.0 accelerator has been designed to provide founders with a comprehensive support framework that goes beyond funding. From technology validation and regulatory guidance to investor readiness and industry connections, the programme enables startups to strengthen their foundations for sustainable growth. The strong participation from investors and ecosystem stakeholders at Demo Day highlights the relevance and readiness of the startups graduating from this cohort.” The gathering featured a keynote address by Mr. Dileep Mangsuli, Chairman of Cancer Treatment Services International and Senior Vice President at Siemens Healthineers, who noted, that the future of healthcare lies in delivering quality care at scale across geographies, with artificial intelligence playing a pivotal role in early screening and prevention. He highlighted that technology adoption must be driven by real-world impact—addressing prevalent healthcare challenges where it makes both clinical and economic sense. Mr. Mangsuli outlined three foundational pillars shaping this transformation: patient twinning to enable individualized care pathways, precision therapy to improve outcomes, and the intelligent use of digital data and AI to support informed, timely clinical decision-making.

In addition to startup pitches, Demo Day was marked with discussions on investment trends in healthcare, evolving regulatory frameworks, and emerging technology models shaping the future of the sector. The event also enabled portfolio startups from earlier TIH IIT Bombay programmes to connect with investors for follow-on funding and strategic partnerships. Dedicated networking spaces facilitated meaningful dialogue between founders, investors, and industry stakeholders.

Advertisement

Through ATMAN 3.0, TIH IIT Bombay continues to strengthen its role in bridging the gap between research and commercialisation, reinforcing IIT Bombay’s position as a key enabler of scalable, impact-driven healthcare innovation in India.

About TIH IIT Bombay The Technology Innovation Hub for Translational Research on IoT and IoE (TIH-IoT) at IIT Bombay is a Section 8 not-for-profit company established under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). The Hub is dedicated to advancing translational research, entrepreneurship, and innovation across sectors including healthcare, BFSI, agriculture, Industry 5.0, smart infrastructure, and education. By fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government, TIH IIT Bombay enables innovators to transform research into scalable solutions that serve both society and the economy. Through initiatives like the ATMAN accelerator, TIH IIT Bombay is building a sustainable bridge between concept and commercialization, positioning IIT Bombay as a central hub for next-generation technologies.

Website- tihiitb.org/programs/innovation-entrepreneurship-development/atman-3 Instagram- www.instagram.com/tih_iitb LinkedIn- www.linkedin.com/company/technology-innovation-hub (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)