IIT Delhi, CEP Launches Generative AI Programme as Demand Grows for Professionals with AI-Building Skills

25 Aug, Delhi: The Continuing Education Programme (CEP), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), has announced the launch of its Certificate Programme in Generative AI. The six-month programme is designed for students, graduates and working professionals from engineering, computing and STEM backgrounds and aims to provide a structured understanding of Generative AI through theoretical learning and hands-on application.

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India’s GenAI adoption is growing rapidly, with *73% of professionals now using Generative AI at work, up from 47% in 2024, according to Michael Page’s Talent Trends India 2026. As adoption grows, so does the need for professionals who can apply these technologies. Addressing this need, the programme will run from October 17, 2026, to April 2027, with 86 hours of live classes and tutorials. Delivered online with an optional IIT Delhi campus immersion, it will also include role-readiness covering AI-powered mock interviews, resume building, personal branding, business communication and interview preparation.

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On the occasion, Prof. Tanmoy Chakraborty who is a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence, and Rajiv Khemani Young Faculty Chair Professor in AI at IIT Delhi, known for his work in NLP, LLM Efficiency and Small Language Models, with awards from Microsoft, Google, LinkedIn, JP Morgan, and Adobe said, “Generative AI is moving quickly from a promising technology to a practical capability across sectors, from software and financial services to healthcare and education. The next challenge is not simply adopting these systems, but developing the expertise to understand, build and apply them effectively. At IIT Delhi, we believe this requires a strong grounding in the underlying technologies, combined with the ability to translate that knowledge into real-world applications. This programme is designed to bring these two aspects together.” Eligibility and Admission The programme is open to final- and pre-final-year students and graduates from CSE, IT and allied engineering disciplines, as well as B.Sc. and BCA students with backgrounds in Mathematics, Statistics, Computing or Data Science. STEM graduates and postgraduates with programming exposure and professionals with coding or programming experience may also apply.

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Prior experience in AI or Machine Learning is not required. Admission to the programme will follow a four-step process comprising application, shortlisting and screening by the Programme Coordinator, offer and payment, and orientation.

The programme fee is ₹1,69,000 + applicable GST. With limited seats and applications closing soon, apply now for profile review and selection to secure your seat.

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Programme Structure and Curriculum The curriculum covers the foundations and applications of Generative AI, including: • Mathematics and Machine Learning foundations • Natural Language Processing • Transformer architecture • Pre-training and fine-tuning • Prompt engineering and Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF) • Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) • Agentic AI and multi-agent systems • Generative AI for vision • Responsible AI, safety and privacy Participants will undertake six hands-on projects covering areas such as • Training a neural network from scratch • Fine-tuning a pre-trained Transformer • Building a Transformer from first principles • Applying parameter-efficient fine-tuning to a large language model • Building a reward model and RLHF loop • Benchmarking LLMs acros hi s prompting strategies As part of the programme, participants will undertake a final capstone project to build and deploy a Generative AI or Agentic AI application for a real-world business use case. The projects will be presented during the IIT Delhi campus immersion.

Designed around the evolving AI ecosystem, the programme’s curriculum and projects are designed to develop skills relevant to roles across AI research, engineering, data science, NLP, Generative AI, conversational AI, autonomous systems and computer vision, preparing learners for emerging roles such as AI Research Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Generative AI Specialist, NLP Engineer and Vision Engineer.

By bringing together academic expertise, hands-on projects and industry-relevant applications, the programme aims to equip learners and professionals with practical skills for an AI-driven future. Participants who meet the prescribed academic and attendance requirements will receive an e-certificate from the Continuing Education Programme, IIT Delhi: The article has been produced on behalf of CEP, IIT Delhi by the empanelled Service Provider InterviewBit (Varsity).

For more information, click here About IIT Delhi- CEP Continuing Education Programme (CEP) is the only statutory body for offering online certificate programmes and issuing certificates on behalf of IIT Delhi Executive education is a vital need for companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions, and to build a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual and Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD, for Indian as well as international participants.

These outreach programmes by IIT Delhi are designed for the training and development needs of organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels - empowering young learners with high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas across engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

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