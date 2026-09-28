NewsVoir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28: The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu celebrated its 7th Convocation Ceremony, marking another significant milestone in the Institute’s journey of academic excellence, innovation, and nation-building. The ceremony, held at the picturesque IIT Jammu campus, brought together distinguished guests, faculty members, graduating students, and their families in a celebration of academic achievement and new beginnings.

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A total of 420 degrees were conferred during the ceremony, comprising 209 B.Tech, 124 M.Tech, 23 M.Sc., and 64 Ph.D. degrees, reflecting the Institute’s growing contributions to higher education and research.

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The ceremony was graced by Dr. Shankar M. Venugopal, Vice President, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mahindra Research Valley, as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Amitabh Ranjan, Vice Chairman, Pan IIT Alumni India, as the Guest of Honour.

Addressing the graduating students, Dr. Venugopal encouraged them to embrace the opportunities emerging in a world being reshaped by technology and innovation. He urged the graduates to remain connected with their alma mater and contribute to its growth as mentors, collaborators, and ambassadors of IIT Jammu. Reflecting on their student journey, he encouraged them to cherish the experiences and relationships they had built at the Institute and draw strength from them as they navigate the challenges ahead. He also highlighted the immense potential of India to transform its challenges into opportunities through innovation, determination, and collective effort.

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Dr. Amitabh Ranjan, Guest of Honour, congratulated the graduating students and emphasised the importance of staying connected with the IIT ecosystem and contributing to the larger community. He encouraged the graduates to carry forward the values, knowledge, and spirit of excellence cultivated at IIT Jammu as they embark on their professional journeys.

In his address, Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu, congratulated the graduating class and spoke about the importance of curiosity, resilience, and purpose in shaping meaningful careers and lives. He encouraged the graduates to remain committed to lifelong learning, create value through their work, and ensure that their knowledge and innovations contribute meaningfully to society. He urged them to remain grounded in their roots, pursue new paths with courage, and nurture friendships and relationships that extend beyond professional networks.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of ‘Antardṛṣṭi’, meaning “inner vision”, a new sculpture dedicated to the graduating class of 2026. The sculpture symbolises the moment before departure, when clarity must come from within before one steps into the wider world. It embodies a message of self-trust, courage, and aspiration for the graduates as they begin the next chapter of their lives. The sculpture serves as a reminder to look within when the path ahead appears uncertain, to dream beyond the limits set by others, and to move forward with confidence even when the journey ahead is challenging.

The ceremony also recognized outstanding academic achievements through the conferment of prestigious medals. Vivek Kumar Shandilya, Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, was awarded the President Gold Medal for securing the highest CGPA among all B.Tech graduates. The Director Gold Medal was conferred upon Ayush Raj, Department of Chemical Engineering, for the best overall performance.

The Institute Gold Medal for the highest CGPA among graduating M.Tech students was awarded to Mohammad Shamsul Haq, M.Tech in Civil Engineering, while Sheikh Aabid Nisar, M.Sc. in Chemistry, received the Institute Gold Medal for securing the highest CGPA among graduating M.Sc. students.

The Institute Silver Medals were awarded to students securing the highest CGPA in their respective disciplines. Among the B.Tech programmes, the recipients were Ayush Raj (Chemical Engineering), Khushboo (Civil Engineering), Chaitanya Tandon (Computer Science and Engineering), Nageshwar Kumar (Electrical Engineering), and Harshit Beri (Mechanical Engineering).

In the postgraduate programmes, the Institute Silver Medals were conferred upon Shivangi Sharma (M.Tech in Chemical Engineering), Anshu Kumari (M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering), Sandeep Kumar (M.Tech in Electrical Engineering), Binod Kumar (M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering), and Akshita (M.Sc. in Physics).

The 7th Convocation of IIT Jammu was a celebration of academic accomplishment, perseverance, and aspiration. As the graduating class of 2026 steps into a new phase of its journey, the Institute congratulates all the graduates and wishes them success in their future endeavors. Equipped with knowledge, resilience, and a sense of purpose, the graduates are poised to make meaningful contributions to society and carry forward the values of IIT Jammu in the years ahead.

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