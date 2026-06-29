PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 29: EduMEasy Pvt. Ltd., an education technology startup founded by IIT Jodhpur Alumni, has officially announced the launch of MathAI 2026, a National Level Online Mathematics Olympiad designed to transform the way students learn and compete in mathematics. The Olympiad promotes logical thinking, conceptual learning, and AI-enabled mathematics education for students across India.

Advertisement

EduMEasy has emerged as one of India's leading innovators in experiential mathematics education. The company has received ₹50 lakh funding support from iHub Drishti Foundation, IIT Jodhpur, and a ₹15 lakh grant through the IIMA Ventures (Kotak BizLabs) program for its innovation in EdTech.

Advertisement

EduMEasy has successfully established Mathematics Labs in 120 government schools in collaboration with the Government of Rajasthan and signed an MoU with the Rajasthan School Education Department. In addition to its government school initiatives, EduMEasy has successfully installed its innovative Mathematics Labs in hundreds of private schools across India, including leading CBSE, ICSE, and State Board institutions. The company's experiential learning solutions are helping students nationwide develop conceptual understanding and overcome mathematics anxiety through hands-on learning.

MathAI 2026 aims to identify and nurture mathematical talent while encouraging students to apply Artificial Intelligence in problem-solving.

Advertisement

MathAI 2026 Highlights

- India's Biggest AI-Integrated Mathematics Olympiad

- Cash Prizes up to ₹50,000

- Special Opportunity: Coffee with IITians

- Nationwide Online Examination

- Digital Certificates and National Recognition

- AI-based Performance Analysis

Important Dates

- Registration Opens: 25 June 2026

- Last Date to Register: 25 July 2026

- Online Examination: 23 August 2026

Registration

Website: https://edumeasy.com/mathai-2026/

For group registrations, schools, coaching institutes, and bulk participation, please contact the EduMEasy team for assistance.

About EduMEasy Pvt. Ltd.

EduMEasy Pvt. Ltd. is an IIT Jodhpur Alumni initiative dedicated to making mathematics practical, engaging, and activity-based through innovative Math Labs aligned with NEP 2020. The company has received support from iHub Drishti Foundation, IIT Jodhpur, IIMA Ventures, and the Government of Rajasthan, and continues to expand its experiential mathematics learning solutions across government and private schools throughout India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)