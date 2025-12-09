DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / IIT Madras, IndiaAI Mission to host global conclave on safe &amp; trusted AI

IIT Madras, IndiaAI Mission to host global conclave on safe & trusted AI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:25 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The IndiaAI Mission and the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) are hosting a Pre-Summit Event on 11 December in Chennai, ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release that the event aims to advance India's vision for safe, trusted, and inclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

The IndiaAI Mission is part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), while CeRAI is part of IIT Madras.

Advertisement

The programme will open with a formal inauguration on the evening of 10 December, followed by a full-day Pre-Summit Event and a hybrid, closed-door Working Group meeting on December 11.

Being hosted in the Global South for the first time, the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is scheduled to take place from February 15-20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Advertisement

The Pre-Summit Event will be attended by distinguished leaders including Thiru Dr TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu; Prof. Kamakoti V., Director, IIT Madras; Sriraam Natarajan, Professor, University of Texas at Dallas; and Prof. Balaraman Ravindran, Professor & Head, WSAI, IIT Madras and Chair of the Safe & Trusted AI Working Group.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, will also be present, alongside national and international experts from industry, academia, civil society, and government, the release added.

The Ministry's release further added that the conclave will focus on translating AI safety and governance principles into practice.

As AI systems become integral to public and private domains, concerns about fairness, accountability, and misuse have intensified, underscoring the need for scalable, enforceable frameworks suited to diverse global contexts.

The Safe & Trusted AI Working Group, chaired by Prof Balaraman Ravindran, aims to bridge this gap by advancing an ecosystem grounded in transparency, reliability, and public trust where innovation progresses responsibly, and the benefits of AI are shared equitably.

Through keynotes, expert panels, and working sessions, the Conclave will examine pathways to establish an AI Safety Commons for the Global South creating shared datasets, benchmarks, and governance resources that enable safer and more reliable AI development.

The discussions will also focus on translating responsible AI principles into practical governance and regulatory models that can be implemented across diverse cultural, legal, and technological contexts.

By fostering cross-border collaboration and bringing together stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and civil society, the Conclave aims to build capacity and support AI frameworks that are globally interoperable yet locally grounded and scalable.

The insights and consensus emerging from these deliberations will directly inform the vision, roadmap, and outcomes of the India - AI Impact Summit 2026, further reinforcing India's growing leadership in steering a global AI ecosystem rooted in trust, safety, and inclusion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts