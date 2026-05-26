IIT Mandi and Imarticus Learning Bring AI Minor Degree to Colleges Nationwide

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Imarticus Learning, a professional education company, has announced an institutional partnership initiative to enable colleges across India to offer an IIT Mandi-designed Minor Degree in Artificial Intelligence to undergraduate students.

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The curriculum covers core and advanced areas, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, AI Deployment, and Real-World Applications. The programme follows a structured seven-semester learning pathway that gradually builds student capability from foundational concepts to advanced AI implementation and project-based learning.

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The initiative lies in IIT Mandi's academic leadership and institutional credibility. The curriculum has been designed and academically anchored by esteemed faculty from IIT Mandi, with online and IIT campus sessions delivered by IIT Mandi faculty. Students will benefit from exposure to an IIT-level academic ecosystem through immersive learning experiences and expert interactions.

A key differentiator of the initiative is that the IIT Mandi-designed AI Minor has been structured for engineering students, making advanced AI education accessible across disciplines. Integrated seamlessly within existing undergraduate programmes without disrupting core academics, the programme combines IIT-level academic rigour, industry-standard AI skills, hands-on projects, faculty interactions, and campus immersion opportunities to help students build practical, future-ready AI capabilities.

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The programme is aligned with the multidisciplinary vision of NEP 2020 and structured in accordance with UGC undergraduate specialisation guidelines. The 24-credit AI Minor enables engineering students to pursue a formal specialisation in artificial intelligence alongside their primary degree without disrupting their core academic curriculum. Unlike short-term certifications or standalone training modules, the minor degree in artificial intelligence will be formally reflected on the student's academic transcript, providing institutions and students with academically recognised credentials.

As an Institute of National Importance established under the Institutes of Technology Act of Parliament, IIT Mandi brings strong institutional standing and academic oversight to the initiative. This provides partner colleges with access to a credible, future-focused AI programme that combines academic depth, practical application, and industry relevance.

Through this partnership model, colleges can offer students access to an IIT Mandi-designed AI curriculum covering Python, SQL, data visualisation, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI, LLMs, responsible AI, AI systems, and capstone-based project work.

Prof. Tushar Jain, Head CCE, IIT Mandi, added: "At IIT Mandi, we strongly believe that Artificial Intelligence is no longer a niche discipline -- it is becoming a foundational capability across industries and domains. As technology continues to reshape how systems are built and decisions are made, it is critical that students are exposed to AI in a structured, rigorous, and application-oriented manner early in their academic journey.

This Minor Degree program has been designed to bring together academic depth, practical learning, and emerging areas like Generative AI, ensuring that students graduate with both strong fundamentals and the ability to build real-world AI solutions."

The role of NSDC is central to the scale and reach of the initiative. NSDC brings institutional outreach, partner college coordination, quality assurance, and national-scale execution support, enabling the program to be delivered consistently across institutions.

Mr. Nitin Kapoor, Vice President, NSDC Academy, said: "At NSDC, we see Artificial Intelligence as a key enabler of India's future workforce and economic growth. As AI-driven technologies continue to transform industries, there is an urgent need to develop deep technical talent that combines strong academic grounding with industry relevance.

Our collaboration with IIT Mandi on the skilling pathways in Artificial Intelligence underscores a shared commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals who are not only proficient in advanced AI technologies, but also equipped to apply them responsibly to real-world challenges across sectors."

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO, Imarticus Learning, said, "Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how industries operate, how businesses make decisions, and how the future workforce will be built. As AI adoption accelerates across sectors, there is a growing need for institutions to move beyond conventional technology education and provide students with structured, application-oriented exposure to emerging technologies at the undergraduate level. Through our collaboration with IIT Mandi and NSDC, we are enabling colleges across India to offer students access to a structured, academically rigorous, and industry-aligned minor degree in artificial intelligence."

Several institutions across India have already partnered for the initiative, including IIMT Group of Colleges, Greater Noida; Lamrin Tech University, Punjab; Lingaya's Lalita Devi Institute of Management & Sciences, Delhi; Lingaya's Vidyapeeth University, Faridabad; Alard University, Pune; Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune; Starex University, NCR; Joy University, Tamil Nadu; and LNCT University, Bhopal. The Minor Degree in Artificial Intelligence is open to partner colleges looking to integrate AI education into their undergraduate programs and build the next generation of AI-ready graduates.

The program is also aligned with the multidisciplinary direction of NEP 2020 and is designed to support colleges in strengthening their academic portfolio, improving student employability, and meeting evolving recruiter expectations.

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is India's foremost professional education company, dedicated to bridging the skill gap through high-quality, industry-relevant education, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. Founded in 2012 by Nikhil Barshikar and Sonya Hooja, the company aims to upskill professionals to fulfil various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. The company offers programmes that prepare learners for successful careers in finance, data science, AI, technology, marketing, and management.

The Mumbai-headquartered company is India's first and only approved preparation partner for five global accounting and finance certifications: CMA, CFA, ACCA, and CPA. Since its inception, the company has impacted over one million careers, placing 75,000+ learners in top MNCs through its association with 3,500+ global hiring partners.

With 20+ offices and training centres across India and a team of 800+ skilled professionals, Imarticus Learning continues to drive growth and innovation in the education sector. It has collaborated with 25+ premier institutes and industry leaders, including IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI, London Business School, Oxford, PwC, and KPMG.

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