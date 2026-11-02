IIT Roorkee and Deakin University Partner to Strengthen Crisis Leadership and Disaster Resilience in India

NEW DELHI, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and Deakin University, Australia, have successfully concluded the Leadership for Crisis Managers, a three-day executive training workshop that was held at IIT Roorkee's Greater Noida campus from 27-29 October 2026.

Delivered through IIT Roorkee's Integrated Centre for Adaptation to Climate Change, Disaster Risk Reduction and Sustainability (ICARS) and Deakin's Centre for Humanitarian Leadership (CHL), the inaugural programme brought together government officials, academic experts, industry and disaster management and crisis response practitioners to strengthen crisis leadership, decision-making and multi-agency coordination in an increasingly complex risk environment.

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From climate-driven disasters and public health emergencies to infrastructure disruptions, effective crisis response requires leaders who can navigate uncertainty, coordinate across institutions and make informed decisions under pressure. The workshop combined crisis simulations, practical exercises and collaborative learning, with a focus on adaptive leadership, inclusive response, governance and disaster risk reduction.

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Steven Biddle, Counsellor Minister and Regional Director – South Asia, Australian Department of Home Affairs, said, "Effective disaster leadership begins long before a crisis - by building trust, strengthening networks, and fostering collaboration across sectors and nations. Together, Australia and India can build resilient communities through shared knowledge, coordinated action, and a collective commitment to preparedness, response, and recovery."

Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, reconfirmed the commitment to the joint endeavour, saying, "The collaboration between IIT Roorkee and Deakin University, Australia reflects a shared journey of mutual learning, where international perspectives and local experiences come together to strengthen leadership, build knowledge, and foster greater resilience in disaster preparedness and response."

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Professor Mary Ana McGlasson, Director, Centre for Humanitarian Leadership, Deakin University, elaborated upon the vision of this partnership, stating, "Build trust, recognise the strength within affected communities, and empower them to shape decisions that protect their safety and recovery. Lead with courage, collaborate across boundaries, and turn shared learning into meaningful action for the next disaster."

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, congratulated all stakeholders, saying, "This partnership reflects the value of bringing together Indian and Australian expertise to address shared challenges. By connecting research, leadership development and practical experience, we aim to strengthen the capabilities of those responsible for crisis response and help build more adaptive, resilient institutions and communities."

The initiative recognises that disaster resilience depends not only on technical preparedness but also on strong leadership, effective institutions and the ability to translate knowledge into action. Through a combination of global humanitarian leadership expertise, research, policy and practice, participants will explore adaptive decision-making, collaborative governance and the role of technology, data and AI in risk-informed planning.

Built on the joint wisdom and strengths of two leading institutions, IIT Roorkee (an institute of National Importance by the Act of Indian Parliament having history of 178 years and for pioneering contributions to DRR) and the Deakin University Australia - with recognized global footprints in humanitarian leadership skills and competencies through the Centre for Humanitarian Leadership (CHL) and disaster researches and teaching across academic disciplines, bring up a high order team of potential help to disaster managers across government, policy, response, industry and social sectors by upgrading their understanding and proficiencies.

Professor Anil K. Gupta, Professor, Water Resources Development and Management Department, and PI of ICARS (GoI DST CoE) - IIT Roorkee, said, "We are united to help build resilience and strengthen recovery efforts of the nation, states, industry and people at large, by working to address leadership capacity gaps at all levels, to minimise future disaster-related losses. Mutual learning and knowledge exchange through initiatives of IIT Roorkee with CHL and Deakin University joint Centre and the courses will further strengthen Indo-Australian cooperation and deepen the bilateral partnership in disaster risk reduction and resilience advances."

The collaboration reinforces the shared commitment of IIT Roorkee and Deakin University to advancing disaster resilience through leadership development, knowledge exchange and cross-sector partnerships, while connecting global expertise with local priorities and impact.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 in New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

To know more about Deakin University and its various initiatives as part of its 'in India, with India, for India' approach towards engagement, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

ICARS (Integrated Centre for Adaptation to Climate Change, Disaster Risk Reduction and Sustainability), IIT Roorkee, is a Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, Centre of Excellence with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee's Greater Noida Campus. The centre focuses on advancing research, policy development, capacity building, and knowledge integration in the areas of climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, resilience, and sustainability. It works closely with government agencies, academia, industry, and international partners to strengthen evidence-based policymaking and improve resilience to climate and disaster risks across India.

For more, please visit https://iitr.ac.in/Centres/ICARS

About CHL

The Centre for Humanitarian Leadership at Deakin University is a global leader in humanitarian leadership development, research and training, equipping leaders and institutions to respond effectively to crises, disasters and complex humanitarian challenges. Please visit https://www.centreforhumanitarianleadership.org/ for more details.

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