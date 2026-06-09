IIT Roorkee Opens Admissions for the 11th Batch of its Post Graduate Certificate in Data Science, Machine Learning & Generative AI

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Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has opened admissions for the 11th batch of its Post Graduate Certificate in Data Science, Machine Learning & Generative AI, an advanced professional programme created for learners seeking a rigorous and application-led understanding of artificial intelligence and data-led technologies. The curriculum brings together the foundations of data science, machine learning, deep learning, Generative AI and MLOps, enabling participants to develop the capabilities required to design, build and deploy intelligent solutions in contemporary business environments.

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Offered through the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee, in association with TimesPro, the eight-month programme has been designed for professionals aspiring to build full-stack AI competence. It covers Python, machine learning, deep learning, MLOps, large language models and Generative AI, while offering learners the opportunity to deepen their expertise through specialisations in Deep Learning with Image and GenAI or Data Engineering with GenAI. Participants will strengthen their understanding of industry-standard libraries such as NumPy, Pandas, TensorFlow, Scikit-learn, Matplotlib, Seaborn, Bokeh, Tableau, Github Actions, Keras, OpenCV, BERT, GPT-3, RAG, LangChain etc. and will learn to develop machine learning models for prediction, classification and clustering, alongside applying Generative AI and LLMs to practical business scenarios.

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Artificial intelligence has moved from being a specialist technology function to a strategic capability shaping productivity, decision-making, and innovation across sectors. Industry estimates indicate that the global AI market could expand at a robust pace, growing at a double-digit CAGR of 19.20% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 3,680.47 billion by 2034. In India, the growing integration of AI, analytics, and automation across enterprises continues to intensify demand for professionals who can combine data fluency with model development, deployment, and responsible application.

Speaking on the announcement of the programme, Prof. Alok Bhardwaj, Assistant Professor, IIT Roorkee, said, "Organisations now need professionals who can move from data interpretation to intelligent model deployment with sound judgement. This programme has been designed to help learners strengthen fundamentals, engage with contemporary AI applications and develop the confidence to solve business problems responsibly, using data science, machine learning, and Generative AI across domains."

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Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro, said, "At TimesPro, we continue to build learning experiences that connect academic rigour with workplace relevance. Our collaboration with IIT Roorkee enables professionals to acquire practical AI capabilities, work on applied projects, and prepare for emerging roles where data-driven insight, automation, and responsible innovation are becoming central to enterprise growth today."

The programme comprises 10 core modules, including Data Analysis and Data Visualisation, Python, Machine Learning, Text Analytics, Neural Networks and Deep Learning, MLOps and Generative AI. The 11th module focuses on specialisation and culminates in a capstone project, enabling learners to integrate concepts across the programme and apply them to real-world problem statements. Graduates may explore roles such as Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Business Analyst, Generative AI Engineer, Deep Learning Engineer, Data Engineer, Decision Scientist, Applied AI Specialist, MLOps Engineer and AI Automation or LLM Engineer.

Previous cohorts have attracted professionals from IT, software development, BFSI, engineering, computer software, automotive, telecommunications, market research, graphic design, and allied sectors, with participants ranging from mid-career professionals to senior managers seeking to transition into or advance within data and AI-led roles.

Delivered live in a direct-to-device format by TimesPro, the programme offers blended learning through interactive sessions, case studies, assignments, a capstone project, and a five-day optional on-campus immersion at IIT Roorkee. Learners who successfully complete all academic & attendance requirements will receive a 'Certificate of Completion' from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (Continuing Education Centre).

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks and should ideally have an academic or professional background in engineering, technology, computer science, IT, mathematical sciences, or allied domains. A minimum of one year's work experience, preferably in technology, software, or engineering, is recommended for effective learning progression.

About IIT Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology - Roorkee is among the foremost of institutes of national importance in higher technological education and in engineering, basic and applied research. Since its establishment, the Institute has played a vital role in providing the technical manpower and know-how to the country and in the pursuit of research. The Institute ranks amongst the best technological institutions in the world and has contributed to all sectors of technological development. It has also been considered a trend-setter in the area of education and research in the field of science, technology, and engineering.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

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