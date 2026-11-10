New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 will be held under the theme "Vikas aur Virasat," reflecting India's journey towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 while preserving and strengthening its rich cultural heritage, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Chairman Jawed Ashraf said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Ashraf said the 14-day trade fair will be held from November 14 to 27 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with the first five days reserved for business visitors and the remaining days open to both the general public and trade visitors.

Highlighting the scale of the event, Ashraf said 31 states and Union Territories, 51 central government departments, ministries, public sector organisations and banks, along with participants from 10 countries, including some of India's neighbouring nations, will participate in the fair.

The event will feature around 3,500 exhibitors, predominantly from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, alongside several major companies, spread across an exhibition area of approximately 105,000 square metres.

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"IITF is really like a celebration of India's journey, India's national development and progress," Ashraf said.

He noted that while most trade fairs globally have shifted towards sector-specific formats, IITF continues to provide a common platform for states, MSMEs and large companies to showcase their products, innovations and capabilities under one roof.

Among the major attractions this year will be a newly introduced "Hall of Inspiration," which will showcase around 600 start-ups working in deep technology and other emerging sectors over the 14-day event.

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Ashraf said the initiative aims to inspire young visitors by highlighting the contributions of India's youth in innovation, entrepreneurship and technology, particularly in addressing social and economic challenges.

Another key attraction will be the One District, One Product (ODOP) pavilion, based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, which will provide districts with an opportunity to showcase their distinctive crafts, cuisines and cultural heritage while promoting inclusive development and rural livelihoods.

The fair will also feature a "Future Verse" pavilion, spread across 1,000 square metres, offering immersive digital experiences through artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

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Ashraf described the pavilion as a combination of entertainment and education, aimed at demonstrating how emerging technologies can improve access to education and transform everyday experiences.

Visitors will also have access to more than 90 food outlets, with an emphasis on maintaining high standards of hygiene, service, layout and waste management.

Additionally, the fair will host 87 cultural performances across four amphitheatres at Bharat Mandapam, with several prominent performers also scheduled to appear in the auditorium.

Ashraf said many of the performances will feature young and emerging artists who rarely receive opportunities to showcase their talent on a national platform.

To enhance the experience for exhibitors, visitors and media representatives, ITPO will introduce a new digital application to facilitate navigation across the venue and enable exhibitors to schedule business meetings.

On visitor convenience, Ashraf said shuttle services will operate through different gates of Bharat Mandapam, connecting parking facilities and major metro stations. Delhi Metro will also increase the frequency of its services during the fair.

Tickets will be available online through the ITPO website and mobile application, as well as at approximately 50 metro stations.

He said visitors are being encouraged to use public transport to minimise congestion and reduce environmental impact, although parking facilities for nearly 4,000 cars will be available.

Referring to the previous edition, Ashraf said IITF attracted around 1.8 million visitors over 14 days last year and expressed confidence that footfall would surpass that figure this year.

Explaining the decision to advance the inauguration ceremony to the evening of November 13, Ashraf clarified that the official dates of the trade fair remain unchanged.

He said holding the inauguration on the morning of November 14 had previously created logistical challenges, as exhibitors were still preparing their stalls while the arrival of VIPs and other dignitaries complicated arrangements.

The inauguration ceremony will now take place at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre and will feature a one-hour dance recital by eminent classical dancer and Padma Shri awardee Guru Madhavi Mudgal.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the fair and address the gathering on India's ongoing economic transformation, including government initiatives, reforms, investments and trade.

Ashraf said advancing the inauguration would allow business activities to begin immediately on November 14, while also enabling chief ministers to inaugurate their respective state pavilions.

Speaking about ITPO's broader priorities, Ashraf said the organisation is working to strengthen its original mandate as a comprehensive trade development and promotion agency, similar to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

He said the focus includes providing market intelligence, training, capacity building and market-entry support to Indian exporters.

ITPO is also strengthening India's presence at international trade fairs by developing well-designed and well-branded India pavilions, supported by services such as branding, communication, narrative building and business networking.

Citing ITPO's participation at SIAL Paris, Ashraf said the organisation showcased developments in Indian agriculture, including sustainability, traceability, climate-resilient farming and women-led farmer producer organisations.

The exhibition also featured the Namo Drone Didi initiative, demonstrating how technology is improving agricultural efficiency and transforming the lives of rural women.

On upcoming international engagements, Ashraf said ITPO will participate in the Singapore FinTech Festival from November 18 to 20, providing an opportunity to showcase India's capabilities and attract international capital and investment.

He added that ITPO will participate in the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas for the first time, alongside other major international exhibitions, including GITEX Global in Dubai and Gulfood.

In India, several major exhibitions are scheduled over the next four to five months, including Bharat Tex, Aahar and Convergence, a technology and innovation exhibition that has been held for 33 years.

Ashraf said ITPO is working closely with the Department of Commerce to increase international participation, expand the scale of exhibitions and improve the overall experience for exhibitors and visitors.

Highlighting the importance of India's expanding network of free trade agreements (FTAs), Ashraf said trade fairs should increasingly evolve into sourcing platforms that connect Indian businesses with global buyers.

He referred to India's trade agreements with countries and regions, including the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius and Oman.

Ashraf also indicated that the India-European Union free trade agreement is expected to be signed soon, while India is hopeful of concluding a trade agreement with Canada this year.

He said ITPO is working on initiatives to help Indian industries fully utilise the opportunities emerging from these trade agreements and strengthen India's position in international trade. (ANI)

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