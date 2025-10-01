IKF’s Task Automation Tool Slashes Management Time by 90% — Here’s How

Pune, India – September 30, 2025 – IKF (I Knowledge Factory) has announced the launch of its Automatic Task Delegation System in partnership with Automate Business. The solution addresses critical inefficiencies in task management which cost organizations an average of 21 hours per week in leadership time.

The system streamlines task assignment and delegation processes for improved organizational efficiency. Key features include intelligent task routing, task status tracking (pending, completed, overdue), deadline management, AI-powered task enhancement that automatically converts task descriptions into comprehensive bullet-point formats, automated email and WhatsApp notifications for task assignments, instant notifications for task comments or updates, and daily task reminders.

The solution seamlessly integrates with existing workflows. It enables organizations to reallocate management time from operational oversight to strategic initiatives. Companies utilizing automated task delegation report significant competitive advantages in project delivery speed and resource optimization.

IKF has provided digital transformation solutions to 1,500+ clients over 25 years. The company has delivered 750+ websites and 800+ marketing strategies with proven expertise in performance-driven solutions.

The partnership combines IKF's technical development capabilities with Automate Business's specialized task delegation expertise to create a comprehensive solution for business process optimization. The system is designed to scale with organizational growth while maintaining operational efficiency.

For implementation consultation, contact IKF at +91 95039 39911, email enquiry@ikf.co.in, or visit www.ikf.co.in.

