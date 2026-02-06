IKS Conference at HSNC University Examines Odissi Dance Through the Framework of Natya Yoga

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 6: HSNC University, Mumbai organised a one-day conference titled "Foundations of Indian Knowledge System: Natya Yoga (Dance in Yoga)", bringing together research scholars, administrators, artists, faculty and students to explore classical Indian dance as a holistic system of knowledge integrating philosophy, wellness and aesthetics. Organised by the School of Performing Arts (SOPA) in collaboration with the Chellaram School of Yoga and Wellness (CSYW), the conference highlighted the relevance of traditional art forms in contemporary academic, cultural and wellness discourses.

The inaugural session included opening remarks by Col. Prof. (Dr.) Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor, HSNC University, who underscored the University's commitment to interdisciplinary scholarship and the integration of traditional knowledge systems within higher education. Dr. Bagla contended "Indian Knowledge Systems represent deeply integrated ways of knowing, where art, philosophy, wellness and education coexist seamlessly. Through platforms such as this conference on Natya Yoga, HSNC University seeks to move beyond academic silos and engage with traditional wisdom in ways that are experiential, relevant and firmly embedded within contemporary higher education."

"Through academic platforms, cultural dialogue and initiatives such as podcasts like 'NAAD-the IKS series' on our YouTube channel, HSNC University is committed to making traditional wisdom accessible, relevant and engaging for contemporary learners," Dr. Bagla professed.

In his keynote address, Chief Guest Shri Atul Patne (IAS), Principal Secretary, Administrative Reforms, Government of Maharashtra emphasised the importance of preserving and institutionalising Indian Knowledge Systems. "Universities have a critical role to play in ensuring that India's intellectual and cultural heritage is studied with rigour and relevance. Initiatives that explore Indian knowledge systems in structured academic settings strengthen both scholarship and institutional decision-making," Shri Patne said.

Book Release Anchors Scholarly Dialogue

A key highlight of the conference was the release of the book Odissi Dance: Therapeutics, Aesthetics, Metaphysics, authored by eminent Odissi danseuse and scholar Dr. Reela Hota. The book examines Odissi dance beyond performance, positioning it as a discipline rooted in therapeutic practice, metaphysical inquiry and embodied awareness.

The book release was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Leena Pujari, Dean, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, HSNC University. The panel featured Dr. Reela Hota, Dr. Uma Rele, Principal, Nalanda Nritya Kala Mahavidyalaya, Dr. Swami Yogapratap Saraswati, Yogacharya and Founder, Satyam Sumiran, Acharya Ekatma Dham and Dr. Biraj Mehta Rathi, philosopher and activist. Discussions centred on the intersections of dance, yoga, education, healing practices and Indian philosophical traditions. The discussion was followed by Q&A where many students asked questions.

Performance as Practice and Knowledge

The post-lunch session, titled "Gestures of Care: Performance, Art and Healing Worlds", focused on the experiential and performative dimensions of Natya Yoga. Highlights included a presentation by Dr. Reela Hota on arts and culture as pathways to inner and outer well-being, a dance recital on Bhakti Yoga in Manipuri Dance by classical dancer Ms. Kheersana Yumlembam and reflections on Music and Samskaras by Dr. Shailesh Srivastava, singer, scholar and Sangeet Natak Akademy awardee. The session concluded with dance performances by students of the School of Performing Arts, HSNC University, demonstrating how classical traditions continue to evolve through academic training and creative practice.

Reaffirming the Relevance of Indian Knowledge Traditions

The IKS conference reinforced the idea that classical Indian art forms are not merely cultural expressions but sophisticated knowledge systems with enduring relevance to contemporary concerns such as mental well-being, holistic education and cultural sustainability. By bringing together scholarship, policy perspectives and performance, the event reaffirmed HSNC University's role in bringing such platforms for dialogue between tradition and modernity and for advancing meaningful engagement with India's intellectual and cultural heritage.

