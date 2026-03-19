BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Dallas (Texas) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions, is honored to win three 2026 Black Book Research awards: AI-driven revenue cycle management (RCM) category for a second year, medical coding for the fourth year in a row, and clinical documentation and AI services for 13 straight years. The trifecta of wins highlights the importance of client recognition of accountability, technology enablement, and measurable outcomes, and highlights IKS Health's proven value across revenue optimization for healthcare organizations.

Advertisement

"We are pleased to once again earn top honors from Black Book Research in AI-driven RCM, medical coding, and clinical documentation and AI solutions," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Global CEO. "Our dedication to delivering intelligent, robust healthcare solutions that combine our AI-driven platform with human expertise remains steadfast, and we are honored to be recognized by the industry."

Advertisement

According to Black Book Research, there will be continued market growth across all three segments, reflecting a broader shift toward outcomes-based contracting, integrated service delivery, and enterprise-grade accountability.

* In AI-driven RCM managed services, 35% to 55% of surveyed providers expect to increase spending in 2026, with 45% to 70% expecting further increases in 2027.

Advertisement

* In outsourced coding, 35% to 55% of surveyed providers expect to increase spending in 2026, followed by 40% to 60% in 2027.

* In clinical documentation services, growth will be driven by sustained clinician burden, increasing complexity of specialty documentation, ongoing investments in provider experience, and by the convergence with adjacent functions including CDI alignment, quality reporting, and revenue integrity.

AI-driven RCM

Ranked No. 1 in AI-driven RCM services, the distinction demonstrates IKS Health's excellence in claims processing optimization, denial prevention, and revenue integrity solutions. Black Book Research, a highly regarded independent healthcare research firm, conducted its comprehensive survey from 1,037 respondents from health systems, hospitals, physician organizations and groups, payers, and more.

In nine out of 18 key performance indicators, IKS Health ranked No. 1 for AI-driven RCM, including:

1. Denial prevention and claim optimization performance

2. AI-driven revenue protection and cash-flow stability

3. Reduction of administrative burden and manual rework

4. Accuracy and effectiveness of AI-driven claim adjustments

5. Reliability of AI in predicting denials and prioritizing work

6. System compliance with evolving payer rules

7. Customer support, training, and change enablement

8. Cybersecurity and data protection

9. Regulatory compliance agility and audit readiness

Medical Coding Services

Black Book's 2026 survey of 1,037 respondents from health systems, hospitals, physician groups, ambulatory centers, ancillary care facilities, and more, ranked IKS Health No. 1 in medical coding, leading in the following nine out of 18 performance indicators:

1. Code set change management

2. Specialty depth and complex procedural coding capability

3. Quality assurance rigor and continuous improvement

4. Workforce credentialing, training, and retention

5. Client support, onboarding, and change management

6. Reporting transparency and KPI governance

7. Delivery model governance and business continuity

8. Client satisfaction and partnership sustainability

9. Innovation and responsible automation in coding operations

Clinical Documentation & AI Services

In its 2026 Clinical Documentation & AI Services survey of 1,146 users from academic, rural, and community hospitals, independent and group medical practices, ambulatory providers, and more, IKS Health's clinical documentation solutions ranked No. 1 in 14 performance indicators:

1. Strategic alignment of client goals and regulatory priorities

2. Innovation

3. Training

4. span style="font-size:11pt">Trust, accountability, ethics, and transparency

5. Breadth of offerings and delivery excellence across settings

6. Deployment and implementation

7. Integration and interfaces

8. Scalability, client adaptability, and flexible pricing

9. Reliability

10. Brand image and marketing communications

11. Marginal value adds

12. Viability and managerial stability

13. Data security and backup services

14. Support and customer care

"Black Book's 2026 findings indicate that healthcare buyers are rewarding vendors that can translate service delivery, technology enablement, and operational governance into measurable client outcomes," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "IKS Health's performance across AI-driven revenue cycle, medical coding, and clinical documentation services reflects a level of consistency that stands out in a market where provider organizations are demanding stronger accountability, faster time-to-value, and sustained operational improvement."

Read the full Black Book reports:

* 2026 AI-Driven RCM Claims and Denials Solutions

* 2026 Managed Medical Coding Solutions

* 2026 Clinical Documentation Solutions

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)