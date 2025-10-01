IKS Health Appoints Manisha Kadagathur as Chief Human Resources Officer

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: IKS Health, a leading Care Enablement Platform, today announced the appointment of Manisha Kadagathur as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Ms. Kadagathur brings over 25 years of extensive experience in HR and business leadership, and will be instrumental in evolving IKS Health's people strategy for the next stage of the company's growth journey.

Advertisement

Manisha Kadagathur's career spans the consumer, financial services, technology, and chemical sectors, where she has held diverse roles including CHRO, Consulting Leader, Independent Board Member, and founder of a successful HR tech startup in the U.S. She currently serves as an Independent Director at Safex Group and advises high-growth companies on organizational strategy. This powerful blend of strategic HR leadership, business acumen, and entrepreneurial insight makes her uniquely suited to lead IKS Health's global HR function.

Advertisement

As CHRO, Ms. Kadagathur will lead the transformation of the global HR function, aligning talent strategy with business goals. She will drive innovation through the use of AI and emerging technologies to modernize core areas such as Talent Acquisition, HR Business Partnering, Learning & Development, and Succession Planning. Her leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that IKS Health's people-first culture continues to be a catalyst for long-term growth and innovation.

"Manisha's appointment marks a significant step forward in our journey," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO of IKS Health. "Her global experience, entrepreneurial mindset, and deep expertise in people strategy make her uniquely positioned to lead our HR evolution."

Advertisement

IKS Health welcomes Manisha Kadagathur as she embarks on this exciting journey, helping to shape the future of people and business within the organization.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)