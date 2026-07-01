BusinessWire India

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Dallas (Texas) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinical, administrative, and financial efficiencies across the patient journey, is proud to announce new coding case study results, including $12 million in annual cash impact for Axia Women's Health, a leading U.S. women's healthcare provider with over 450 clinicians operating across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Kentucky.

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In addition to $12 million in annual cash upside, Axia data also show:

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- 36 percent reduction in total denial rate to 5.5 percent

- 37 percent reduction in total coding-specific denials to 2.4 percent

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- Coding accuracy above 96 percent

- 10 percent increase in charges and CPTs per visit due to identifying potentially missed billable services

- $1.6 million increase in monthly collections to $14.3 million

- Improvement of 1.3 days to 38.7 days in accounts receivable status

As Axia Women's Health scaled its multi-site network of OB/GYN practices, breast health centers, high-risk pregnancy units, laboratories, urogynecology services, and fertility centers, IKS Health increased coding volume to 100 percent of sites, up from 60 percent, giving clinicians and care teams more time to spend with patients and less time on administrative tasks while providing consistent, high-quality patient care.

"By taking on our most complex coding challenges, IKS Health created more time in our care center team's schedules to truly focus on what matters: patient care," said Michael Petit, CFO at Axia. "The financial results speak for themselves: improved charge accuracy, reduced denials, and $12 million in projected cash upside. But what matters most is that our clinicians can now practice at the top of their license, unburdened by administrative complexity."

IKS Health coders worked as an extension of Axia's clinical and billing teams, validating clinician-entered CPT codes against supporting documentation to help ensure claims accurately reflected the level of care delivered. Regular chart reviews were used to identify opportunities to strengthen accuracy and support appropriate reimbursement, including aligning evaluation and management levels with supporting documentation and identifying and coding potentially missed billable services.

"We take pride in creating a medical coding foundation for Axia Women's Health as their outsourced coding partner, standardizing processes, achieving performance benchmarks, and delivering consistent quality across sites," said Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Delivery, Clinical Support Solutions & Digital Health Solutions, IKS Health. "By reducing rework, denials, and administrative friction, our model helps restore time, focus, and confidence for clinical and operational teams."

Access the full Axia coding case study on the IKS Health website.

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