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Home / Business / IKS Health Welcomes Amaris McComas as Group Chief Human Resources Officer

IKS Health Welcomes Amaris McComas as Group Chief Human Resources Officer

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ANI
Updated At : 10:47 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinical, administrative, and financial efficiencies across the patient journey, today announced the appointment of Amaris McComas as Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). McComas joins the company from TruBridge, Inc., acquired by IKS Health in July 2026, and is now a part of the executive leadership team of the company.

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McComas has more than 20 years of experience leading global people strategy, organizational transformation, and talent development across complex, rapidly evolving healthcare and financial services organizations, including TruBridge, Equitable, TIAA, and HSBC. A recognized leader in both business and community service, Amaris currently serves as Board Chair of the Neuro580 Gives and is a founding member of the Young Women Leaders Forum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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“Amaris brings a seasoned and global perspective to our newly expanded team of 17,000 employees across the world,” said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Global CEO of IKS Health. “As we enter the next step in the evolution of IKS Health, I am confident that Amaris and her team will build on our robust people foundation to position IKS Health for even greater impact and success.”

In her new appointment, McComas will be responsible for leading the company’s people strategy, talent management, workforce planning, and HR transformation initiatives, supporting IKS Health's continued growth.

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“I’m honored to join IKS Health as Group CHRO and am committed to preserving and strengthening what makes our culture so special, building on the strong foundation already in place, and partnering closely with leaders and employees to shape our future together,” McComas said.

McComas is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and holds a BA in Sociology from Emory University. She was recently named a Hispanic and Latino “leader to know” by Becker’s Hospital Review. She is passionate about championing diversity, digital HR innovation, leadership development, and community engagement. McComas succeeds Manisha Kadagathur, who will continue in an advisory capacity through mid-November to ensure a smooth transition.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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