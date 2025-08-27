BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Dallas (Texas) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinical, administrative, and financial efficiencies across the patient journey, is pleased to announce several of its Scribble clinical documentation solutions are now live in the Connection Hub on the Epic Showroom.

The IKS Scribble Suite is now available to integrate with Epic's electronic health record software, allowing clinicians multiple ways to efficiently create accurate clinical notes during patient encounters while generating audit-ready documentation, an essential part of a unified revenue cycle management workflow. Users will also have access to Scribble Suite's newest offerings, including Spanish language support and specialty-specific templates.

Advertisement

"Having our integration with Epic listed in Connection Hub marks an important milestone in our commitment to equipping care teams with advanced, streamlined technology solutions," said Ben Crocker, MD, Senior Vice President of Care Design and Innovation at IKS Health. "We're committed to building the most clinically intelligent solution in the industry, providing clinicians with streamlined tools for documentation."

The IKS Scribble Suite integration with Epic enables clinicians to choose a version of Scribble that works best for their style of practice, giving clinicians up to 35 hours back per month. Options for clinicians include:

Advertisement

* Scribble Now: Real-time documentation powered by generative AI that saves 20-30 minutes per day in documentation, enabling clinicians to complete accurate notes during patient encounters, enhancing efficiency and reducing burnout.

* Scribble Swift: Delivers problem-based charting within one hour, integrating generative AI with human scribes for rapid and validated documentation, and saving 30-60 minutes per day with an up to 4 percent coding uptick.

* Scribble Pro: Provides EHR-integrated notes within four hours while saving 30-60 minutes per day, with comprehensive reconciliation by clinician-scribes and E&M coding, and 17 percent higher revenues from coding uptick.

Scribble strengthens clinical accuracy, quality, and safety of clinical documentation and care across its portfolio of AI-enabled solutions, and is designed with built-in safeguards to support responsible AI usage, HITRUST-aligned infrastructure, and to meet rigorous HIPAA compliance standards. Scribble is architected with robust data privacy and cybersecurity safeguards, ensuring secure and compliant documentation workflows within Epic. Scribble strengthens clinical accuracy, quality, and safety of clinical documentation and care across its portfolio of AI-enabled solutions.

IKS Health was recently recognized by Black Book Research as the No. 1 clinical documentation provider for the 12th straight year, No. 1 in medical coding for the third year in a row, and No. 1 in the first-ever AI-driven revenue cycle management category, creating a trifecta of industry validation. Learn more at IKS Health.

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)