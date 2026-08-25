ILLINOIS SENATE DECLARES AUGUST 15TH AS “NATIONAL INDIA HUB DAY” AT THE WORLD’S LARGEST INDIAN COMMUNITY CENTER

In less than two years, NATIONAL INDIA HUB has built a groundbreaking community model, uniting 150+ organizations under one roof to share resources, strengthen one another and multiply their collective impact in serving communities without borders.

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SCHAUMBURG, IL, August 2026 More than 100 organizations came together at National India Hub, the World’s Largest Indian Community Center, for INDIA FEST 2026, joined by India’s dance icon Prabhu Deva, Chitra Tripathi and Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillon and several Elected Officials turning August 15 into a powerful celebration of unity, volunteerism and community service.

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The celebration became historic when Illinois State Senator Ram Villivalam, joined by six other State Legislators, presented an Illinois Senate proclamation recognizing August 15 as “National India Hub Day,” honoring National India Hub’s growing community impact and commitment to service.

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At the heart of National India Hub is a unique model that has brought more than 150 organizations onto one collaborative platform. Each organization maintains its own identity and mission while sharing space, volunteers, knowledge, connections, and resources to collectively serve more people.

Rather than competing, organizations are encouraged to combine their strengths and amplify one another’s impact, creating a powerful community ecosystem serving seniors, students, families and people regardless of background.

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“Our greatest accomplishment is not the size of our building. It is the trust we have built among organizations and volunteers,” said Founder Harish Kolasani. “When we stop asking who gets the credit and start asking how we can combine our resources to help more people, the entire community becomes stronger.” That model was dramatically put to the test when rain forced INDIA FEST to move its entire planned outdoor celebration, including nearly 50 vendors, stage activities, entertainment and competitions, inside National India Hub. Volunteers quickly transformed the facility and the celebration continued, demonstrating the capability and importance of having a permanent community home.

Prabhu Deva joined INDIA FEST in the morning and returned for the evening program in support of National India Hub. Chitra Tripathi witnessed firsthand the organization’s real community impact and selfless volunteerism, while Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillon experienced the remarkable unity and trust that brings so many organizations together.

A total of 16 elected officials joined the celebration. During the event, Kolasani surprised the community by announcing plans to establish a second National India Hub in Naperville, receiving enthusiastic support for the organization’s continued growth and service.

Kolasani praised COO Sireesha Tipparaju and INDIA HUB’s passionate team of volunteers for successfully coordinating INDIA FEST, thanked DesiJunction for taking complete responsibility for the Mela and entertainment, and expressed his deep gratitude to National India Hub’s Founding Trustees for believing in the vision and making INDIA HUB possible.

UNITY WITHOUT DIFFERENCES. SERVICE WITHOUT BORDERS.

150+ organizations. Thousands of volunteers. One shared platform. One powerful purpose: combining everyone’s strengths and resources to serve communities without borders.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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