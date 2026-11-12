iMAC Design & Engineering Services Wins Gold at 16th CII Design Excellence Awards 2026

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 12: iMAC Design & Engineering Services, an Ahmedabad-based product design and development company, has won Gold in the Product Design category at the 16th CII Design Excellence Awards 2026 for its engineering contribution to Mecha Comet, a modular Linux handheld computer developed by Mecha Systems.

The award was presented on October 8, 2026, at the 26th CII Global Design Summit & Exposition, held at The Leela Bhartiya City in Bengaluru, marking a significant achievement for iMAC in product design and engineering.

Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Design Excellence Awards recognize achievements in design across various industries. The recognition highlights iMAC's contribution to translating a complex hardware concept into a functional product design through mechanical engineering, technical problem-solving, and iterative prototyping.

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iMAC's Engineering Contribution to the Gold-Winning Product

Mecha Comet's modular architecture presented several mechanical design and engineering challenges. iMAC played a key role in the product's mechanical design and engineering development, supporting the project from its initial concept to a functional alpha prototype, along with production-oriented engineering support.

The iMAC team designed the mechanical interfaces for the interchangeable modules and managed dimensional tolerances, component alignment, and assembly requirements. The team also integrated components within a limited space while addressing thermal considerations, refined the physical design for comfortable handheld use, and conducted design reviews and precision prototyping to improve functionality and usability. Beyond prototyping, iMAC also provided engineering support for injection molding and evaluated how individual mechanical components could be manufactured for future production. Throughout development, iMAC worked closely with Mecha Systems to address technical challenges and refine the product.

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"Developing Mecha Comet was an engineering challenge that required us to balance modularity, precision, and usability within a compact design," said Keshav Bhavsar, Founder & CEO of iMAC Design & Engineering Services. "Winning Gold at the CII Design Excellence Awards is a proud moment for everyone involved. It reflects our team's dedication, technical expertise, and the strong collaboration we built with Mecha Systems throughout the development process."

About iMAC Design & Engineering Services

Founded in 2020, iMAC Design & Engineering Services is an award-winning product design and development company based in Ahmedabad, India. With a team of 20+ specialists, the company supports startups, SMEs, and enterprises through end-to-end product development services.

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iMAC provides end-to-end product development services covering design research, innovation and IP strategy, product design, engineering, prototyping, tooling, and manufacturing.

Its expertise spans medical devices, consumer electronics, smart devices and IoT, laboratory equipment, industrial machinery, agritech, and automotive applications.

The company holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and ISO 27001:2013 certifications and supports businesses in moving their hardware products from idea to revenue stage.

For more information, visit www.imacengineering.com.

Read more about iMAC's CII Gold Award recognition here.

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