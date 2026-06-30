IMARC Engineering Introduces End-to-End Factory Setup Services in India, Targeting Greenfield and Brownfield Manufacturing Investors

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30: IMARC Engineering, a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) advisory firm, offers comprehensive end-to-end factory setup services in India, supporting manufacturers and investors across land acquisition, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals, EPCM, ESG compliance, and commissioning for greenfield and brownfield manufacturing projects.

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- The company provides integrated support across land acquisition, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals, EPCM, ESG compliance, and commissioning for manufacturing projects across India.

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India's Manufacturing Moment and the Gap IMARC Engineering Fills

India's manufacturing sector is at a defining inflection point. Manufacturing private corporate capital expenditures constituted more than 50% of the total CAPEX in the year 2025-26, and industrial production growth rate witnessed an increase of 4.9% in April 2026. Even amidst the global slowdown, India surpassed market estimates in industrial growth rate owing to the PLI schemes introduced by the Government of India amounting to INR 1.97 lakh crore, and the national target of manufacturing industry to contribute 25% of the country's GDP by 2030 has led to waves of investments.

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However, the process from investment decisions to operational plants is difficult to navigate for most of the investors due to the multi-tiered regulatory environment associated with industrial projects in India, including environmental clearances under the EIA Notification 2006; consent to establish from the CPCB and State Pollution Control Boards; factory plans' approval under the Factories Act 1948; fire NOCs under NBC 2016; IBR clearances for the pressure systems and various other sectoral authorizations from CDSCO, FSSAI, and PESO.

IMARC Engineering was established to bridge exactly this gap, acting as a single, accountable delivery partner that manages every stage of the manufacturing project lifecycle, from the first investment conversation to the day commercial production begins.

Leadership Perspective

"India's manufacturing sector is witnessing unprecedented investment activity across pharmaceuticals, electronics, food processing, chemicals, and advanced manufacturing. However, investors often face significant challenges related to land acquisition, regulatory approvals, engineering coordination, and project execution. IMARC Engineering was established to help investors navigate these complexities through an integrated project delivery approach that supports every stage of the manufacturing lifecycle, from concept to commissioning." -- Harpreet Singh, Associate Vice President - Business Research and Consulting Solution, IMARC Engineering

To discuss your manufacturing project requirements, visit: https://www.imarcengineering.com/contact-us

A Full-Spectrum EPCM Offering Built for Indian Market Realities

IMARC Engineering's factory setup services span the complete project lifecycle, including feasibility studies, site selection, engineering design, procurement support, project execution, regulatory compliance, ESG advisory, commissioning, and operational readiness.

In the pre-investment phase, IMARC Engineering performs comprehensive feasibility studies, location analysis, and site selection, assessing candidate sites based on criteria like connectivity, power & water supply availability, strength of the labor market, relevant state incentives, and availability of materials from nearby locations. The company also assists in land procurement, legal due diligence, CapEx & OpEx analysis, industrial licensing & incentives advisory, risk assessment, and technical due diligence for the investor.

On the engineering side, the company's multidisciplinary teams handle plant layout and process flow design, civil and structural MEP design and validation, equipment selection, utilities planning across water, power, HVAC, and steam, fire safety and security system design, cleanroom and cold chain design, waste management system planning, and 3D modelling and digital twin simulations. Procurement support spans supplier identification and evaluation, competitive tendering and bid evaluation, Bill of Materials preparation, vendor audits, logistics optimization, and spare parts and inventory planning.

Greenfield Project Management: From Undeveloped Land to Operational Facility

For investors who wish to develop industrial facilities through greenfield project development on virgin land, IMARC Engineering provides well-defined greenfield project management that includes site master planning, statutory clearances, engineering, procurement of machinery, construction and commissioning of the entire plant through a single integrated project management framework. The usual duration for greenfield projects in India is 18-36 months from finalizing the site until handing over the project to the investor.

The company's greenfield capabilities span pharmaceuticals, food and beverage processing, chemicals, FMCG, medical devices, agrochemicals, automotive components, energy and power infrastructure, and general industrial manufacturing. All project deliverables are aligned with IFC Performance Standards, GMP practices, FSSAI guidelines, PESO regulations, and Indian Standards codes, ensuring that projects meet both domestic regulatory requirements and the due diligence criteria of international lenders and institutional investors.

Brownfield Project Management: Expanding and Modernizing Live Operations

IMARC Engineering supports manufacturers with brownfield project management services focused on capacity expansion, process optimization, automation upgrades, sustainability initiatives, and ESG integration. The company's expertise lies in upgrading facilities in operational manufacturing sites by developing an installation sequence, scheduling shutdowns and conducting parallel works, thus minimizing disruption to ongoing production and business operations while still achieving the goal of expansion.

A brownfield project is always faster in its time-to-value ratio and low-capital intensity per unit of capacity addition than greenfield construction projects. IMARC Engineering handles all compliance related to brownfield projects, which includes modifications to the SPCB consent to operate, license under the Factories Act, NOC for fire department, and other sector-wise regulations to ensure commercial approval of the expanded facility.

ESG and Sustainability Built into Every Project

Environmental, Social, and Governance compliance is embedded into IMARC Engineering's project methodology from the earliest design stage, not treated as an add-on at the end. The company provides ESG compliance advisory, environmental impact and sustainability studies, green building certification support under LEED and IGBC frameworks, environmental compliance audits, health and safety compliance audits, and EHS training programs.

Energy-efficient facility designs, renewable energy integration planning, and waste reduction strategies are standard components of the engineering brief, ensuring that manufacturing facilities meet stakeholder expectations and are positioned for long-term operational and regulatory resilience.

Serving Both Domestic and International Manufacturing Investors

IMARC Engineering's services are available to a broad spectrum of manufacturing investors, including domestic Indian companies scaling production capacity, multinational corporations establishing Indian subsidiaries or joint ventures, private equity-backed platforms building manufacturing assets, and export-oriented manufacturers seeking to leverage India's PLI incentive frameworks.

International investors also benefit from the company's expertise in company incorporation support, FDI structuring guidance, and market entry advisory, services that facilitate the establishment of wholly owned subsidiaries or project-specific vehicles under DPIIT's automatic FDI route, which allows 100% foreign direct investment in most manufacturing sectors without prior government approval.

Through its international client engagements and industry expertise, IMARC Engineering supports manufacturing and industrial projects across multiple global markets while operating from its headquarters in Noida, India. The company serves clients across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverage, automotive, energy and power, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, and general manufacturing sectors.

Related Services Supporting Successful Manufacturing Projects in India:

Regulatory Approval and Licensing: https://www.imarcengineering.com/services/regulatory-approval-and-licensing

ESG Compliance Consulting Services: https://www.imarcengineering.com/services/esg-compliance

Distributor Partner Identification: https://www.imarcengineering.com/services/distribution-partner-identification

Turnkey Project Management Services: https://www.imarcengineering.com/services/turnkey-project-management

Time and Motion Studies in India: https://www.imarcengineering.com/services/time-and-motion-studies

Technical Due Diligence Services for Investors: https://www.imarcengineering.com/services/technical-due-diligence-for-investors

Learn More Through Our Latest Industry Insights

Interested in understanding the broader trends impacting manufacturing projects and industrial infrastructure in India?

Watch the video: Why Are Leading Manufacturers in India Choosing Modernization Over Expansion?

About IMARC Engineering

IMARC Engineering is a leading EPCM advisory firm and a specialized division of IMARC Group, supporting end-to-end industrial projects from concept to commissioning. Operating across five continents with its corporate headquarters at Noida, India, the company delivers integrated engineering management, strategic advisory, procurement coordination, construction oversight, and compliance services for manufacturing and industrial projects worldwide.

IMARC Engineering helps businesses through data-driven planning, technical leadership, regulatory coordination, and disciplined project oversight, enabling informed decision-making, controlled execution, and sustainable industrial growth.

Media and Business Inquiries

Ravi Chawat

IMARC Engineering

Website: https://www.imarcengineering.com/

Phone: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcengineering.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/imarc-engineering/

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