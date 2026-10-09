IMC 2026: From Connectivity to Deployment at Scale, Fibocom Strengthens Its IoT Presence in India

NEW DELHI, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (300638.SZ; 0638.HK), a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, presented its latest portfolio at India Mobile Congress 2026, as growing adoption of 5G, energy digitalization and connected mobility creates new demand for IoT deployment across India.

At the show, Fibocom highlighted applications spanning wireless broadband, energy, vehicle and asset management. Its FWA portfolio included 5G modules as well as CPE, ODU and MiFi solutions, while smart meters, vehicle tracking devices and EV battery trackers demonstrated how cellular connectivity is moving deeper into vertical applications.

Advertisement

For smart metering, Fibocom provides 4G connectivity for GridCrest's smart meter solution for the Indian market, enabling electricity consumption data and device event information to be transmitted over mobile networks to utility management platforms for remote meter reading and monitoring.

Advertisement

Products for the Indian market continue to strengthen support for local frequency bands and NavIC. The mass-produced MGB series of GNSS modules addresses different positioning needs, with dual-frequency products supporting capabilities such as NavIC and RTK.

As IoT projects move toward deployment at scale, customers increasingly need device solutions tailored to specific applications. At IMC, Fibocom and Indian IoT ODM Grid-OS jointly showcased devices for payment and vehicle tracking applications, combining Fibocom's wireless connectivity with Grid-OS's local product development capabilities.

Advertisement

Fibocom's AI companion solution MagiCore and AI Dongle were also on display, extending Fibocom's portfolio from connectivity to edge AI.

"Fibocom has built a strong presence in India, working closely with local partners across payments, energy and asset tracking. Together, we support customers in taking IoT devices from product development and pilot validation to volume production and large-scale deployment," said Thales Zhang, Vice President and Head of the Global Marketing and Computing Solutions Business Group at Fibocom.

About Fibocom

Founded in 1999, Fibocom provides cellular, AI, automotive and GNSS modules, together with AI toolchains, AI Agent, global connectivity and cloud services, serving industries including robotics, consumer electronics, transportation, retail and energy.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)