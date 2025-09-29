IMC Ladies' Wing Brings its Iconic Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition to Hyderabad for the First Time

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29: The IMC Ladies' Wing achieved a historic milestone with the 38th edition of its Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition, hosted for the very first time in Hyderabad at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. The two-day celebration (September 27-28) brought together dynamic women entrepreneurs from across India, presenting the very best in fashion, jewellery, lifestyle, and design.

The grand inaugural ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Ms. Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods Ltd., who applauded the event for its role in empowering women-led enterprises and fostering innovation. Guest of Honour Ms. Swapna Dutt Chalasani, acclaimed film producer and co-founder of Swapna Cinema, further elevated the occasion with her presence and inspiring journey in cinema.

This year's decor - the striking Tree of Life - carried deep symbolism. Inspired by the legendary Raja Ravi Varma, whose timeless art portrayed women as embodiments of grace, strength, and resilience, the theme was a heartfelt tribute to women who inspire - those who lead, nurture, and transform. Just as Varma's paintings immortalized feminine power, this exhibition stood as a living canvas of women shaping the future through vision and enterprise.

Addressing the gathering, IMC Ladies' Wing President Ms. Rajyalakshmi Rao shared, "My presidential theme is 'Evolve to Excel' - a belief that true growth comes not from standing still, but from continuously adapting, learning, and rising higher. This exhibition embodies that very spirit. From its roots in Mumbai nearly four decades ago, it has blossomed into a platform that travels beyond boundaries, carrying with it the imagination, courage, and brilliance of women entrepreneurs."

With over 100 curated stalls, the exhibition offered a vibrant showcase where each creation told its own story - from timeless craftsmanship to bold contemporary design. Visitors engaged enthusiastically, making the Hyderabad edition a resounding success and reaffirming the IMC Ladies' Wing's mission of creating meaningful opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

As the City of Pearls sparkled with creativity and enterprise, the Hyderabad debut of the IMC Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition left an indelible impression - inspiring women, celebrating innovation, and setting the stage for many more such landmark journeys across India.

