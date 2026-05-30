IMDR receives PMA’s ‘Academic Institute of the Year’ award

Pune: The Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) was honored with the ‘Academic Institute of the Year’ award at the 49th foundation day program of the Pune Management Association (PMA) held in the city recently. The award was received by Shri. Jagdish Kadam, Trustee of the Deccan Education Society and Chairman of IMDR’s Board of Management. Faculty members of IMDR, Prof Dr Abhijit Shivane, Prof Dr Suraj Kamble, Prof Dr Sanmath Shetty and Prof Dr Sonali Khurjekar were present on the occasion.

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The award recognizes IMDR’s contribution to management education, academic excellence, industry engagement, innovation and holistic student development over the years.

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Expressing happiness over the recognition, Shri. Jagdish Kadam said, “This honor acknowledges IMDR’s significant contribution to the management education sector over the last 52 years. Receiving recognition on a prestigious platform like PMA reflects the institute’s continuous efforts towards industry-linked learning, innovation-driven education, research orientation and value-based leadership development.” He added that the recognition would further strengthen IMDR’s standing among the country’s leading autonomous management institutes.

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The program also featured sessions on the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by former IAS officer Avinash Dharmadhikari, Aditya Pitti, managing director of Pitti Engineering Group, Virendra Sood, founder and chairman of Poona Abrasives, and Prasenjit Fadnavis, director of Bank of Maharashtra.

PMA president Bal Patil, vice-presidents Pradip Tupe and Rahul Joshi were also present. Along with IMDR, organizations including The Indus Entrepreneurs, Swarupwardhini and Mahatrainers, besides Prashant Bora, Shweta Shalini and Gaurav Tripathi, were felicitated during the event.

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