Imec Strengthens Its Global Presence with New Regional Research & Development Hub in Qatar, Supported by Invest Qatar and QRDI

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2025/Agility PR-AsiaNet/ --

New research facility, set to open in early 2026, will function as a central hub in the Gulf region for advanced compute architectures enabling AI, and deep-tech innovations for a sustainable society.

At this week’s Mobile World Congress Doha, imec – a global leader in nanoelectronics and digital innovation – unveiled its plans to launch a regional research & development hub in Qatar in early 2026. Supported by Invest Qatar, the country’s investment promotion agency, and the Qatar Research, Development & Innovation Council (QRDI), the centre will leverage Qatar’s state-of-the-art infrastructure to drive innovation and technology-led growth, while serving as a regional hub to expand imec’s footprint across the Gulf.

Motivated by the growing need for economic diversification, sustainability, and technological growth, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are increasingly articulating their ambitions in advanced semiconductor development.

At this week’s Mobile World Congress in Doha, imec signed an agreement with Invest Qatar and QRDI to establish a dedicated research & development hub in Qatar supported by the government of Qatar. The signing was witnessed by H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, H.E. Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and H.E. Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the National Planning Council.

Located in Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), imec’s research & development facility will focus on accelerating the digital transformation and bringing IC-Link by imec’s chip design expertise to Qatar and the broader Middle East. The regional hub will support the creation of essential design tools – known as process design kits (PDKs) – for emerging technologies like silicon photonics, 3D integrated circuits, and silicon interposers. Additionally, it will explore innovative design workflows and the use of generative and agent-based AI in the development of custom chips (ASICs). Furthermore, imec will focus on developing advanced AI solutions to optimise infrastructure, and deep-tech innovations targeting applications for a sustainable society.

Next to R&D, imec will nurture semiconductor talent through development programmes, internships, and PhD initiatives in collaboration with universities, companies, and startups, across various industries. These efforts, which builds on imec’s proven model of open innovation, contribute to establishing a robust semiconductor talent pipeline in the region. Imec’s Qatar hub will start hiring immediately and aims to reach 100 employees by 2030. Roles will include site management, R&D, research engineering and support positions.

“After growing our footprint across Europe, the USA and Asia, we are proud to add another chapter to our internationalisation strategy with the launch of our Qatar hub. With this regional hub, we aim to contribute to the region’s growing momentum in semiconductor innovation and its broader shift toward a diversified, sustainable economy. As the region invests in advanced compute and energy technologies, and advanced chip design, we’re committed to supporting this transformation through deep tech expertise, regional talent development, and partnerships built on mutual respect and global collaboration,” said Luc Van den hove, imec’s President and CEO .

“This partnership with imec is a testament to the strength of Qatar’s investment ecosystem and world-class infrastructure in attracting global industry leaders. Ranked first in the region for foreign investment policy and equipped with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, Qatar is solidifying its position as a regional hub for advanced technologies and sustainable R&D investments. We look forward to supporting imec in deepening its footprint in Qatar and expanding in the region, while jointly accelerating our national innovation agenda and creating new opportunities for talent development and high-tech investment,” added Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar .

“Partnering with imec marks an important milestone in positioning Qatar as a hub for R&D-driven innovation and a trusted node in the global technology ecosystem. This collaboration will strengthen local capabilities in advanced computing and AI hardware, build world-class talent, and accelerate technology transfer across research and industry. In doing so, it lays the foundation for Qatar’s emerging AI and compute focus—a cornerstone of our future competitiveness and economic diversification, in line with the Third National Development Strategy,” Eng. Omar Ali Al-Ansari, Secretary-General, Qatar Research, Development & Innovation (QRDI) Council.

About imec

Imec is a world-leading research and innovation hub in advanced semiconductor technologies. Leveraging its state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure and the expertise of over 6,000 employees, imec drives innovation in semiconductor and system scaling, artificial intelligence, silicon photonics, connectivity, and sensing.

Imec’s advanced research powers breakthroughs across a wide range of industries, including computing, health, automotive, energy, infotainment, industry, agrifood, and security. Through IC-Link, imec guides companies through every step of the chip journey - from initial concept to full-scale manufacturing - delivering customized solutions tailored to meet the most advanced design and production needs.

Imec collaborates with global leaders across the semiconductor value chain, as well as with technology companies, start-ups, academia, and research institutions in Flanders and worldwide. Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, imec has research facilities in Belgium, across Europe and the USA, and representation on three continents. In 2024, imec reported revenues of €1.034 billion.

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to strengthen Qatar’s position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, ensuring their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a national entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”.

Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

