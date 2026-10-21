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Home / Business / IMF calls for rupee flexibility as RBI steps up defence amid oil price pressures, foreign outflows

IMF calls for rupee flexibility as RBI steps up defence amid oil price pressures, foreign outflows

IMF says exchange rate should act as primary shock absorber; rupee has recovered around 2 per cent after central bank measures

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:31 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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India should allow the dollar-rupee exchange rate to fluctuate as the primary safeguard against the current oil shock, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Wednesday.

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF, said during a media briefing in Mumbai, “Our recommendation to nations is to use the exchange rate as the primary line of defence in light of persistent shocks. We recommend that India allow the exchange rate to fluctuate.”

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has actively intervened to support the rupee by selling dollars from its reserves, creating a special facility to provide dollars to oil companies and adjusting reserve requirements for significant hedge positions.

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The rupee, which fell to near-record lows earlier this month, has recovered approximately 2 per cent following the central bank’s measures.

Srinivasan noted that foreign exchange interventions had not been particularly effective beyond the short term in addressing the oil shock, emphasising that exchange rates should act as shock absorbers.

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In June, India reduced taxes on foreign investments in government bonds and raised USD 134 billion through a dollar deposit initiative aimed at the Indian diaspora.

The RBI’s foreign exchange measures in June, including reducing taxes on foreign debt investments, were largely favourable as they helped promote capital inflows, said Ranil Salgado, senior representative for India, Bhutan and the Maldives at the IMF.

Meanwhile, in a separate report titled Resilience Under Strain, Urgent Choices, the IMF highlighted that India’s growth remained robust, underpinned by domestic demand and services, despite higher oil prices.

The report added that the global economy remained resilient, but that this resilience was becoming more fragile and uneven. Global growth is projected at 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 3.4 per cent in 2027, while inflation is expected to reach 4.7 per cent, driven largely by higher energy and food prices.

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