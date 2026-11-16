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Home / Business / IMGC Partners with KIFS to Expand Access to Affordable Home Loans Through Mortgage Guarantee

IMGC Partners with KIFS to Expand Access to Affordable Home Loans Through Mortgage Guarantee

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ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC), India’s first mortgage guarantee company, today announced that it has signed a Mortgage Guarantee Agreement with KIFS Housing Finance Limited, a finance company focused on affordable housing. Under the partnership, the two organisations will work together to make formal home loans more accessible

A significant share of aspiring homeowners, particularly self-employed individuals and households with informal or irregular cash flows, continue to face challenges in accessing formal housing finance due to limited income documentation and thin credit files.

Through this partnership, IMGC's risk-sharing guarantee framework will support KIFS housing Finance in bridging this credit gap, enabling the lender to serve wider customer segments while preserving portfolio quality.

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By combining IMGC’s specialised credit risk and mortgage guarantee capabilities with KIFS Housing Finance’s deep grassroots understanding and distribution in the affordable housing segment, the alliance will drive responsible loan book growth and deepen homeownership penetration across key markets.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Selvin Uthaman, Chief Executive Officer, KIFS Housing Finance Limited, said, “At KIFS Housing Finance, our mission is to bridge the credit gap for underserved families who aspire to own a home but often lack conventional income documentation. Partnering with IMGC enhances our ability to extend formal housing credit to self-employed and informal-income borrowers with greater confidence, while upholding our commitment to disciplined underwriting, strong asset quality, and sustainable, technology-led growth.”

Ms. Akriti Singh, Chief Alliance Officer, IMGC, said, “Partnering with KIFS Housing Finance strengthens our shared commitment to widening access to formal home loans. Mortgage guarantees give lenders the confidence to serve first-time and underserved borrowers, and KIFS’s customer focus makes it a natural partner for IMGC. We look forward to helping more families across India own a home.”

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The partnership adds to IMGC’s growing network of lender partners across banks and housing finance companies, and reflects its continued focus on expanding access to homeownership in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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