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Home / Business / "Immense potential for collaboration": Piyush Goyal visits Port of Rotterdam to boost India-Netherlands maritime ties

"Immense potential for collaboration": Piyush Goyal visits Port of Rotterdam to boost India-Netherlands maritime ties

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ANI
Updated At : 10:17 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inspected the operations at the Port of Rotterdam aboard a port vessel alongside its Chief Executive Officer, Boudewijn Siemons, as part of efforts to deepen maritime and trade cooperation between India and the Netherlands.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Europe's largest seaport, Goyal emphasised the opportunities for India to draw upon Rotterdam’s operational expertise, cargo-handling technologies, and supply chain management as India undertakes a major modernisation of its own port infrastructure under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

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"It was a pleasure to visit the Port of Rotterdam, one of Europe’s leading maritime gateways, and experience its operations firsthand during a tour aboard a port vessel alongside its CEO, Mr. Boudewijn Siemons," Goyal posted on X.

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Indian port authorities and the Port of Rotterdam are exploring digital integration to speed up cargo clearance and reduce vessel turnaround time. The Port of Rotterdam is a major entry point for Indian goods into Europe, making efficient logistics crucial ahead of the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Talks focused on adopting Rotterdam's expertise in green hydrogen hubs, carbon management and modern terminal operations to support India's Sagarmala initiative.

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"We exchanged views on advancing port-led growth, enhancing logistics efficiency, strengthening supply chain connectivity, and unlocking new opportunities for trade and investment. As India modernises its existing ports and develops state-of-the-art maritime infrastructure, there is immense potential to collaborate with the Port of Rotterdam, draw on its expertise, and strengthen India-Netherlands cooperation," added Goyal.

Separately, in an interview with ANI during his visit to Rotterdam, Goyal said India aims to quadruple its port capacity by 2047, highlighting opportunities for cooperation with the Port of Rotterdam in maritime infrastructure, green energy, carbon capture and sustainable trade.

He emphasised that India's rapidly growing economy and expanding international trade would require substantial investments in modern port infrastructure and maritime connectivity.“Despite doubling our port capacity over the past decade, India still needs more capacity. By 2047, we expect port capacity to double twice over the next two decades to support GDP growth and international trade,” Goyal said.

The Minister also underscored the growing importance of sustainable maritime development, especially across carbon capture and green energy, which could create new opportunities for international trade while addressing environmental challenges.

“We focus on carbon capture and green energy that offer significant environmental benefits and open new opportunities for green energy trade,” he said.

The minister's visit comes at a time when India is aiming to quadruple its port capacity by 2047 to handle growing international trade and cut domestic logistics costs.

Goyal's tour of the Rotterdam facility is part of his four-day official visit to the Netherlands from October 24 to 27, aimed at strengthening economic ties, attracting foreign investment and expanding industrial collaboration. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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