Immuna Therapeutics Accelerates Its Vision for a Swiss Cell and Gene Therapy Hub with Strategic Backing from the Canton of Jura in Switzerland

VMPL

Delémont [Switzerland], November 14: Immuna Therapeutics AG has reached an important milestone in its plans to establish a Swiss cell and gene therapy hub in the Canton of Jura, supported by a cantonal start-up support package and administrative guidance from the Canton’s Economic Promotion team.

The programme was hosted by Mr. Julien Hostettler, Head of the Economy and Employment Service of the Republic and Canton of Jura, together with Mr. Lionel Socchi, Delegate for Economic Promotion, and Mr. Eric Ioset, Economist in the Economy and Employment Service.

Building on Jura’s medical technology focus. The Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area’s Jura site in Courroux focuses on medical technology, health technology, digital health and industrial transformation. Immuna’s planned hub would complement this ecosystem by bringing cell and gene therapy development, advanced manufacturing expertise and specialist training to the region.

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A Swiss base for advanced therapies. Immuna plans to develop a Cell and Gene Therapy Experience and Training Centre in the Delémont area as part of a phased campus. The centre would bring together multispecific CAR-T development, training for hospital teams, manufacturing process expertise and quality systems support. Planned activities also include the development of Swiss-made modular manufacturing systems and consumables.

Expanding access through local manufacturing. Immuna’s TriCAR-T platform is designed to target CD19, CD20 and CD22 simultaneously, with the aim of addressing relapse associated with the loss of a single target in B-cell cancers. Alongside therapy development, Immuna is developing a decentralised manufacturing model to help partner hospitals build local capabilities, supported by training, technology transfer and quality systems.

“Our ambition is to combine Swiss quality standards with the skills and infrastructure needed to manufacture advanced therapies closer to patients. From Jura, we aim to train hospital teams, transfer manufacturing expertise and support robust quality systems in partner countries. Building this local capacity is essential to making potentially life-saving cancer therapies more affordable and accessible,” said Dr. Boro Dropulić, Co-founder of Immuna Therapeutics AG.

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Strengthening Jura’s innovation economy. The project aims to create skilled employment, develop specialist capabilities and generate opportunities for collaboration with regional industry, research institutions and training partners. Immuna is pursuing international opportunities in India, Algeria, Kenya and the Caribbean, with Jura envisaged as its Swiss base for expertise, training and technology transfer.

“Jura’s ambition is to build on its industrial expertise and growing medical technology ecosystem to attract innovative companies and create skilled employment. Immuna’s planned cell and gene therapy hub offers an opportunity to extend these capabilities into advanced therapies, connect regional expertise with international partners and create lasting value for the canton,” said Mr. Julien Hostettler, Head of the Economy and Employment Service of the Republic and Canton of Jura.

The programme brought together Immuna’s four co-founders Mr. Phani Sripada, Dr. Biju Jacob, Dr. Boro Dropulić and Mr. Pradeep Kakkattil—alongside advisers Dr. Andrew Nerlinger, President of GHS Fund; Prof. Dr. Hans-Florian Zeilhofer, a Board Member of Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area; and Dr. Yoshinobu Nagamine, a global health expert.

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Development of the planned campus will proceed in phases, subject to site arrangements, permits and financing.

About Immuna Therapeutics

Immuna Therapeutics is a Swiss cell and gene therapy company developing a multispecific CAR-T platform and decentralised manufacturing capabilities. Its mission is to improve access to advanced therapies through local production, specialist training and quality systems.

Media enquiries

Phani Sripada

phani@immuna.ch

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