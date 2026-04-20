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New Delhi [India], April 20: New clean-label, plant-based protein formulation with DigeZyme® and monk fruit extract aims to bridge India's protein gap, with independent lab tests confirming 68.37% protein content and zero harmful pathogens.

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Immunosciences, a science-backed wellness brand founded by longevity expert Dr. Deepika Krishna, has announced the commercial launch of Pure Plant Protein -- positioned as India's lightest, most digestible plant-based protein supplement for everyday nutrition. The product targets India's deeply underserved protein nutrition market, where national surveys indicate that nearly 73% of the population does not meet recommended daily protein requirements.

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The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends an intake of 0.66-0.83 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. Yet for millions of Indians, this threshold remains unmet -- not due to unavailability of protein products, but due to poor digestibility, artificial ingredient loads, and products designed for athletes rather than everyday consumers.

"Most protein supplements on the market are designed for gym-goers and athletes. We built Pure Plant Protein for the 73% of Indians who are quietly deficient -- busy professionals, vegetarians, and anyone who simply needs clean daily nutrition without bloating or heaviness." -- Dr. Deepika Krishna, Founder, Immunosciences

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India's Silent Protein Crisis: The Data

India's dietary landscape is predominantly carbohydrate-driven. While staples like rice and wheat provide caloric sustenance, their amino acid profiles and digestibility ratings are considerably lower than high-quality protein sources. The result is a nation with adequate food calories but a chronic shortfall in functional nutrition.

Key findings from national nutrition surveys include:

* Approximately 73% of Indians are protein-deficient, according to data cited by Express Healthcare and industry nutrition audits.

* Nearly 60% of urban Indians do not consume protein-rich foods on a daily basis.

* Protein awareness remains critically low -- over 90% of consumers are unaware of their actual daily protein requirements.

* Vulnerable groups include vegetarians, seniors experiencing age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia), and working professionals with irregular meal patterns.

Protein deficiency manifests gradually -- reduced energy, impaired immunity, slower tissue recovery, and metabolic inefficiency -- making it a silent but consequential nutritional gap.

What Makes Pure Plant Protein Different

The supplement market in India is flooded with protein powders that prioritise flavour and marketing over function. Many rely on artificial sweeteners, synthetic fillers, and heavy protein concentrates that cause digestive discomfort -- leading to inconsistent use and poor outcomes.

Pure Plant Protein differentiates on three pillars:

1. DigeZyme® -- The Digestibility Advantage

Unlike standard protein powders, Pure Plant Protein contains DigeZyme® -- a multi-enzyme complex clinically recognised for improving protein breakdown and amino acid absorption. Digestive enzymes convert protein molecules into bioavailable amino acids that the body can utilise efficiently, reducing bloating and digestive heaviness commonly associated with protein supplementation. This is central to why Immunosciences describes the product as India's lightest protein. https://www.immunosciences.in/

2. Complete Amino Acid Profile

Essential amino acids -- the building blocks of every biological process from muscle repair to enzyme production and immune response -- are delivered through a balanced plant-based protein blend. The formulation is designed to support daily metabolic function, not just post-workout recovery.

3. Monk Fruit Extract -- No Artificial Sweeteners

Pure Plant Protein uses monk fruit extract (Siraitia grosvenorii) as its sweetener -- a natural, zero-calorie alternative to artificial compounds such as sucralose and acesulfame potassium. Research published in the Food and Nutrition Journal confirms that mogrosides -- the bioactive compounds in monk fruit -- deliver sweetness without spiking blood glucose levels, making the product suitable for individuals monitoring metabolic health.

Third-Party Lab Certification: Quality Verified

In alignment with its clean-label philosophy, Immunosciences commissioned an independent Certificate of Analysis (CoA) for Pure Plant Protein (Batch No. H297260086A), conducted by third party manufacturing unit. The verified results are as follows:

* Protein content: 68.37% on a dried basis -- exceeding the minimum specification of 61.45%.

* Microbial safety: All counts within permissible limits, confirming hygienic manufacturing.

* Pathogen screening: No detection of E. coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus, or Listeria monocytogenes.

* Overall compliance: Product meets all defined laboratory quality and safety benchmarks.

Independent lab verification sets Pure Plant Protein apart in a market segment where transparency around manufacturing quality is often absent.

Who Is Pure Plant Protein Designed For?

Immunosciences has deliberately positioned Pure Plant Protein outside the conventional sports nutrition category. The product is formulated for:

* Vegetarians and vegans seeking a sustainable, plant-based protein source without dairy or animal derivatives.

* Working professionals with limited time to prepare protein-rich meals.

* Individuals following calorie-controlled or clean-eating diets.

* Older adults looking to counteract age-related muscle loss through consistent protein intake.

* Anyone seeking a daily protein supplement that integrates easily into smoothies, shakes, or breakfast routines.

The Science-Backed Formulation Philosophy

Immunosciences follows an evidence-driven formulation process grounded in three principles: every ingredient is selected on the basis of nutritional purpose and peer-reviewed research; the formula contains no unnecessary additives, cheap fillers, or deceptive label claims; and digestibility is treated as an equal priority to protein quantity. A supplement, the brand argues, is only as effective as the body's ability to absorb it.

This positions Pure Plant Protein within a growing global movement toward functional, clean-label nutrition -- one that is increasingly gaining traction in India as health literacy improves and consumers become more discerning about ingredient quality.

India's Plant Protein Market: Context and Opportunity

The global plant-based protein market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by sustainability concerns, rising health awareness, and the shift away from animal-derived supplements. India represents a particularly high-opportunity market given its large vegetarian population, existing cultural preference for plant-based diets, and the scale of protein deficiency.

Nutrition experts increasingly argue that addressing India's protein gap will have long-term implications for public health outcomes -- including metabolic disease rates, sarcopenia in ageing populations, and immune resilience. Plant-based proteins, with their lower environmental footprint and broader dietary compatibility, are expected to be central to this shift.

About Immunosciences

Immunosciences is an Indian wellness brand founded by Dr. Deepika Krishna, a longevity-focused health expert. The brand develops science-backed nutritional supplements with a focus on clean formulation, digestibility, and evidence-based wellness outcomes. Pure Plant Protein is the brand's flagship daily nutrition product, developed in response to India's documented protein deficiency crisis.

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