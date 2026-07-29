IMPACT MINTS® Signs Ranveer Singh as its First-ever Brand Ambassador in India

Dugar Overseas

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 29: IMPACT MINTS®, the leading German mint brand, today announced Ranveer Singh as its first-ever national brand ambassador in India. This marks a decisive moment in the journey of IMPACT MINTS®, which has today become one of India's most preferred mint brands.

Advertisement

Known as the ultimate showman and a generational performer, Ranveer Singh's vibrant persona and widespread appeal make him a natural fit for the brand, reflecting its bold, youthful spirit and commitment to helping consumers feel fresh and confident every day. Marking the partnership, IMPACT MINTS® has also unveiled a new ad film featuring the Indian cinema superstar.

Advertisement

IMPACT MINTS® aims to further accelerate national brand visibility and deepen its retail presence to support sustained sales growth. The partnership also reinforces the brands vision of making freshness a daily habit for Indians, and to become the brand consumers instinctively reach for wherever confidence and convenience meet.

Bringing to life the idea that freshness is for everyone, the campaign starring Singh showcases that IMPACT MINTS® is a convenient companion for everyday 'momints', whether you're headed for a shoot, meeting friends or travelling. Built around the insight that confidence begins with feeling fresh, the campaign positions IMPACT MINTS® as a premium, easy-to-carry product designed to fit seamlessly into every lifestyle.

Advertisement

Going forward, IMPACT MINTS® aims to continue expanding across India by introducing exciting flavour innovations, limited editions collectibles and strengthening its distribution network across the country.

Talking about his association with IMPACT MINTS®, Ranveer Singh said, "IMPACT MINTS® stands for confidence, freshness and a bold, contemporary outlook--values that resonate with me. It's exciting to partner with a brand that continues to build a strong connection with consumers through quality and innovation. I look forward to this association and to what's ahead together.

Ayush Dugar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dugar Overseas Private Limited, the company behind IMPACT MINTS® in India, said, "IMPACT MINTS® is today one of India's leading mint brands and we have received a lot of love for it over the years. When we decided to bring on our first brand ambassador, we knew right from the start that Ranveer Singh would be the perfect fit. He embodies everything that the brand stands for

- confidence, energy and authenticity. This partnership marks a defining 'momint' in our journey as we scale our distribution and deepen our presence across modern retail and quick commerce. Ranveer helps us share the journey with millions of consumers across India in a way that feels real, relevant and true to who we are."

Carol Wu, IMPACT MINTS® Managing Director - APAC, sanotact GmbH, said, "The love that Indian consumers have shown IMPACT MINTS® has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it is their genuine embrace of the brand that has brought us to this defining moment. This is precisely why we created IMPACT MINTS®--to be present in those everyday moments that feel small but mean everything. Partnering with Ranveer Singh, an icon who lives and breathes the energy of this country, is our way of honoring the audience that made us feel at home here. We are proud to celebrate this collaboration as a tribute to Indian consumers, and we look forward to continuing to refresh the "momints" that make your days uniquely yours."

About Dugar Overseas and IMPACT MINTS®

Established in 1992, Dugar Overseas Pvt. Ltd. is a leading importer, manufacturer, exporter, and distributor of premium international confectionery and FMCG brands in India. As the exclusive Indian partner for globally recognised brands including IMPACT MINTS®, Ritter Sport, Bazooka Candy Brands, Tiffany, Sour Punk, and Hartbeat, amongst others, the company has built a robust nationwide distribution network spanning modern retail, general trade, airports, institutional channels, and leading e-commerce & quick-commerce platforms. Alongside its international portfolio, the company has a strong manufacturing setup for its own flagship brands, including Sapphire and Poko Loko, and several international brands. It also exports Sapphire and Poko Loko products to over 20 countries worldwide. Guided by a commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term partnerships, Dugar Overseas continues to expand access to world-class brands while delivering premium consumer experiences across India and global markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Dugar Overseas. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)