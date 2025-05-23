Imperial College Bengaluru welcomes Imperial College London new initiative Imperial Global India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: Imperial College, London, one of the top universities in the world with QS global ranking number 2, launched its Imperial Global India international science hub in Bengaluru to expand its scientific, innovation, and education partnership with India.

The hub is expected to promote collaborations with Indian institutes and the university in emerging technologies like telecommunications, critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, health tech, clean tech, biotechnology, and advanced materials.

Professor Hugh Brady, president of Imperial College, said the university looked for areas around the world where they had the greatest density of collaboration and "that are like-minded in terms of their ambition around research and innovation and that very much feel home away from home."

Dr. Hari Krishna Maram, Founder Chairman Imperial College Bengaluru had a great interaction with Professor Hugh Brady, president of Imperial College London for a possible collaboration in AI Research and Development stating our ambition with Imperial Global India is strengthen and expand our academic, industrial and innovation partnerships, and to showcase the world-class impact that UK-India science and innovation can have on shared global challenges. Together we will use science for humanity to create a more resilient world.

Professor Hugh Brady, president of Imperial College London wished a great success of Imperial College Bengaluru on their 19th Anniversary.

"Imperial college Bengaluru" was established in 2007 by the alumni of ISB, a distinguished educationalist and visionary with a single-minded approach to professionalize the mainstream education and bring the corporate closer to academics. Starting from a finishing school it has grown to be a conglomerate of several divisions serving the need of students as well as professionals looking out for a successful career ahead. The focus of Imperial College Bengaluru is to bring innovative methods.

Imparting high quality management education and creating a pool of world class managerial talent were the key objectives of our founders when they established the Imperial College. Moving ahead with that vision we have been successful imbibing the right tenets in our students enabling them in our successful change agents.

We feel a profound sense of responsibility for continuing Imperial College of Bengaluru proud legacy of groundbreaking ideas and transformational educational experiences and to be building on the strong foundation. We recognize that we stand at a unique moment in time, and we are energized by the challenges that lie ahead. With business education at an inflection point, we must strive to equip future leaders with the competence and character to address emerging global business and social challenges.

At Imperial we believe the role of business is to advance society, creating new wealth and economic opportunity for all people, in developing regions as well as the developed economies. In our research and teaching, we are educating the next generation of leaders with the firm conviction that business can and must be a force for good in the world.

Discipline, Dedication and Determination are our Core Values.

Dr. Hari Krishna Maram, Digital Brand Ambassador and Chairman of Vision Digital India & Founder Chairman Imperial College Bengaluru and Vice Chancellor Global Digital University USA, Founder Chairman Global Economic Forum and Building World's First AI Technology Digital University Delivering in 50 +Global Languages.

Dr. Maram's work in the field of Management and Management Education spans over 28 years. Worked decade in leading MNC Novartis Global Pharma. He has an illustrious career in education and has served as the Governing Council Member at AIMA (All India Management Association), Managing Committee Member CII, Chairperson - International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Vice President at AIMS (Association of Indian Management Schools). Additionally, he was Honorable Secretary-BMA (Bangalore Management Association), Treasurer-Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI) South India, Executive Board Member at NIPM, President Lead India Foundation USA, Served in Lions International 20 Years in Different Capacity instrumental in building Lions Super Speciality Hospital of 7 Crore and Chairperson Higher Education Forum -Karnataka. His efforts in management education have been recognized on numerous occasions by the Government of India. He is also a part of the UGC Committee.

Besides being an excellent academician and educationist, Dr Maram is involved with many CSR activities. He is the District Chairman of Lion's International and Trustee of Lions Super Speciality Eye Hospital & Lions District Service Foundation. Additionally, he is the Chief Mentor of the great initiative "Bangalore Green" which aims at environmental conservation in Bangalore. Throughout his lifetime, he has received various awards like Prestigious Knighthood Award from UK, Global Icon from

UK Parliament, Highest Honour from Egypt and Turkey Government, MTC Global Top 10 Thinkers, Forbes Magazine Listed, Most Admired Global Indian Award at California USA , Highest Honour From SriLanka Government, International Leadership Award from Institute of Economic Studies,Medal of Honour from Education Post, "Ramaswamy P Aiyar Best Young Teacher" Award by AIMS, "J L Batra Best Research Paper" Award, "Education Evangelist of India" Award, Lions International President's Medal, Karmavira Chakra Award, "Medal of Honour" from CIAC Global & The Education, 50 Most Admired Global Indian award from Passion Vista Magazine, Sunfo High appreciation award from Srilanka, International Leadership Innovations Excellence Award from Indo-Srilanka Economic Summit, SHIKSHA RATTAN award from Institute of Economic Studies, International Icon Award from International Economic Summit @ Thailand, Global CIO Award by Global CIO Forum , Gem of India Award Cambridge School , World Peace Award Yogamata Foundation, Dr APJ Kalam Award from Maharashtra Governor , Peace Ambassador Award Global Peace Foundation Malaysia, Skoch Group Order of Merit Award , 28 COE Global Award at Dubai, Zee Media Group Academic Leadership Award , Business Excellence Award from Afghan Embassy and many more .....

Created 3 World Book of Records London in 2 years span, Guinness World Record, Asia Book of Record. As a Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, Keynote Speaker in more than 800 conferences national and International. Written articles, Research Papers more than 100. Research Guide for more than 4 leading Universities and Guided 15 Research students.

Awarded 2 Academic, 2 Honorary Doctorate along with 1 academic and 1 Honorary D.Litt from leading Universities.

Studied from top Institution like ISB Hyderabad, Oxford University.

Traveled more than 100 countries.

Professor Hugh Brady, president of Imperial College London is a graduate of UCD, trained in general medicine and nephrology, and was awarded PhD and MD degrees for research in renal physiology and molecular medicine, respectively. His academic career as a physician-scientist included positions at Harvard Medical School, the University of Toronto and UCD. He is an international authority on the pathogenesis of renal inflammation and diabetic kidney disease.

Professor Brady is a recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Science from the Queen's University Belfast, Honorary Fellowships from the Royal College of Anaesthetists in Ireland and Royal College of Physicians London, and the Robert Menzies Medal from the University of Melbourne.

Professor Brady is a member of the Royal College of Art's Council, and the League of European Research Universities (LERU) Rectors' Assembly. He was non-executive director of Kerry Group plc from 2014 to 2024 and non-executive director of ICON plc from 2014 to 2022. He chaired Ireland's Public Health Reform Expert Advisory Group and served as a member of Ireland's Higher Education Authority.

