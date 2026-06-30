DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Impetus Recognized Among India's Best Companies to Work For 2026 by Great Place to Work® India

Impetus Recognized Among India's Best Companies to Work For 2026 by Great Place to Work® India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:48 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30: Impetus Technologies, a leader in software-led agentic AI services and industry solutions, has once again been recognized among India's Best Companies to Work For 2026 by Great Place To Work® India. This marks the 12th time the company has earned this prestigious recognition, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace where people thrive.

Advertisement

As organizations worldwide embrace AI to reshape their businesses, Impetus continues to equip its people with the skills, opportunities, and culture needed to lead this transformation. By fostering deep expertise in agentic AI, data, and digital engineering, the company empowers employees to build trusted, context-aware AI solutions that create meaningful impact for global enterprises.

Advertisement

Vikash Gaur, Chief Operating Officer, Impetus Technologies, said:

"Technology is evolving faster than ever before, and our responsibility is not just to keep pace with change, but to help shape it. At Impetus, we combine a culture of innovation with the opportunity to solve some of the world's most complex AI and data challenges, enabling our teams to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients while driving the future of enterprise AI."

Advertisement

Abhishek Kumar Singh, Vice President - Human Empowerment Group, Impetus Technologies, said:

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to creating an environment where trust, inclusion, and belonging enable everyone to do their best work. This recognition reflects the experiences of our employees and strengthens our commitment to building a workplace where people feel valued every day."

The India's Best Companies to Work For™ 2026 recognition is based on Great Place To Work® India's globally recognized workplace culture assessment. Based on a rigorous assessment of employee experience and workplace culture, the recognition celebrates organizations that consistently create an environment built on trust, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and opportunities for people to realize their full potential. After a robust evaluation of over 2000 companies across the country, 100 organizations were recognized among India's Best Companies to Work For™ 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts