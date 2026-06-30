BusinessWire India

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30: Impetus Technologies, a leader in software-led agentic AI services and industry solutions, has once again been recognized among India's Best Companies to Work For 2026 by Great Place To Work® India. This marks the 12th time the company has earned this prestigious recognition, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace where people thrive.

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As organizations worldwide embrace AI to reshape their businesses, Impetus continues to equip its people with the skills, opportunities, and culture needed to lead this transformation. By fostering deep expertise in agentic AI, data, and digital engineering, the company empowers employees to build trusted, context-aware AI solutions that create meaningful impact for global enterprises.

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Vikash Gaur, Chief Operating Officer, Impetus Technologies, said:

"Technology is evolving faster than ever before, and our responsibility is not just to keep pace with change, but to help shape it. At Impetus, we combine a culture of innovation with the opportunity to solve some of the world's most complex AI and data challenges, enabling our teams to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients while driving the future of enterprise AI."

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Abhishek Kumar Singh, Vice President - Human Empowerment Group, Impetus Technologies, said:

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to creating an environment where trust, inclusion, and belonging enable everyone to do their best work. This recognition reflects the experiences of our employees and strengthens our commitment to building a workplace where people feel valued every day."

The India's Best Companies to Work For™ 2026 recognition is based on Great Place To Work® India's globally recognized workplace culture assessment. Based on a rigorous assessment of employee experience and workplace culture, the recognition celebrates organizations that consistently create an environment built on trust, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and opportunities for people to realize their full potential. After a robust evaluation of over 2000 companies across the country, 100 organizations were recognized among India's Best Companies to Work For™ 2026.

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