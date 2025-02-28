DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Impetus Technologies Ranked 6th Among the Top Dream Companies to Work For

Impetus Technologies Ranked 6th Among the Top Dream Companies to Work For

New Delhi [India], February 28: Impetus Technologies, a leading provider of Data, Analytics, and AI solutions to marquee Fortune 500 clients across the US and Europe, is ranked 6th in Dream Companies to Work For by HRD Congress. This achievement is even more remarkable as 100 companies participated in the evaluation this year, reaffirming Impetus' commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:53 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 28: Impetus Technologies, a leading provider of Data, Analytics, and AI solutions to marquee Fortune 500 clients across the US and Europe, is ranked 6th in Dream Companies to Work For by HRD Congress. This achievement is even more remarkable as 100 companies participated in the evaluation this year, reaffirming Impetus' commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace.

The company continuously invests in initiatives that promote employee growth, well-being, and engagement, ensuring a rewarding work environment.

Advertisement

"At Impetus, we believe that a thriving workplace is built on a foundation of trust, empowerment, and continuous learning. This achievement is a testament to our people-first approach and the passion of our employees who drive excellence every day," said Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO, Impetus Technologies.

With a strong focus on professional development, work-life balance, and a culture that nurtures creativity and innovation, Impetus remains committed to providing employees with opportunities to grow and excel. The company's consistent recognition as a top workplace underscores its efforts in shaping an inspiring and fulfilling work environment.

Advertisement

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper