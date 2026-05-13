icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Import duty increase on Gold, Silver and Platinum aimed to moderate non-essential imports: Govt Sources

Import duty increase on Gold, Silver and Platinum aimed to moderate non-essential imports: Govt Sources

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:45 AM May 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Indian government has sharply hiked customs duties on precious metals like gold, platinum and silver, citing the need to conserve foreign exchange and protect the economy from growing global pressures stemming from the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Advertisement

Import duty on gold and silver has been raised from 6% to 15%, while platinum will now attract a duty of 15.4%, up from 6.4%. The changes also apply to related items such as gold and silver dore, coins, and findings.

Advertisement

Sources in the Finance Ministry said the move is aimed at moderating non-essential imports at a time when geopolitical tensions are driving volatility in crude oil markets and disrupting international shipping routes. As a major oil importer, India faces heightened risks of a widening Current Account Deficit (CAD) and inflationary pressure if foreign exchange outflows are not carefully managed.

Advertisement

"India's foreign exchange resources must be prioritised towards essential imports such as crude oil, fertilisers, industrial raw materials, defence requirements, critical technologies, and capital goods," sources in the Finance Ministry said, adding that precious metals, while culturally significant, are largely consumption and investment driven and involve substantial foreign exchange outflows with relatively limited industrial linkages.

Finance Ministry sources were quick to clarify that the measure is not prohibitory. "It is a carefully calibrated and proportionate intervention designed to encourage moderation -- not a ban," they said, emphasising that consumer choice and market flexibility are being preserved.

Advertisement

The duty hike reverses a reduction made in the Union Budget 2024-25, when duties on gold and silver were cut from 15% to 6% and on platinum from 15.4% to 6.4%, reflecting more comfortable economic conditions at the time. Finance Ministry sources indicated that duty rates have historically moved in both directions depending on macroeconomic conditions, and a future reduction remains possible if external pressures ease.

The decision also aligns with the broader economic discipline advocated by Prime Minister, who has urged citizens to reduce avoidable foreign expenditure, conserve fuel, and support national economic resilience through responsible consumption.

Finance Ministry sources described the move as preventive and forward-looking, aimed at reducing vulnerability to external shocks before pressures intensify further, rather than resorting to harsher tools such as quantitative import restrictions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts