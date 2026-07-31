IMT Ghaziabad Strengthens Industry Connect with Centre for Financial Markets Office in Mumbai

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: IMT Ghaziabad has expanded its industry engagement with the launch of its Centre for Financial Markets (CFM) office at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening ties with India's banking and financial services ecosystem.

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The Centre for Financial Markets (CFM) serves as IMT Ghaziabad's dedicated industry interface for Executive Education, Management Development Programmes (MDPs), applied research, consulting, and industry-academia collaboration. The Centre aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by fostering innovation, knowledge creation, and practical business solutions for the financial services ecosystem.

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The Mumbai Centre is led by Mr. Santosh Sirur, a seasoned banking professional with over 28 years of leadership experience across India and Hong Kong. His extensive expertise will play a pivotal role in driving strategic partnerships and expanding the Centre's engagement with the banking and financial services industry.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IMT Ghaziabad, said:

"The establishment of the Centre for Financial Markets office in Mumbai reflects IMT Ghaziabad's commitment to strengthening industry-academia collaboration. By leveraging Mumbai's vibrant financial ecosystem, we aim to advance executive education, applied research, consulting, and innovation that create meaningful value for the banking and financial services industry."

Mr. Santosh Sirur, Head - Centre for Financial Markets, IMT Ghaziabad, said:

"The Centre for Financial Markets has been established with the vision of creating a strong interface between academia and the financial services industry. Through executive education, applied research, consulting, and industry partnerships, we aim to equip professionals with future-ready capabilities while addressing the evolving needs of the BFSI sector. The Mumbai office, located in the heart of India's financial capital, will enable us to engage more closely with industry leaders and create meaningful impact through knowledge-driven collaborations."

Demonstrating its strong industry engagement, the Centre recently conducted a customised Management Development Programme (MDP) for Aditya Birla Capital Wealth titled "Enriching Client Conversations & Investment Intelligence in the AI Era." The programme focused on equipping relationship managers and financial professionals with advanced capabilities in AI-enabled client engagement, investment advisory, and wealth management, reflecting CFM's commitment to delivering industry-relevant learning interventions.

The Centre has a robust pipeline of customised Management Development Programmes, certification programmes, consulting assignments, collaborative research projects, industry conferences, and student-industry engagement initiatives. Through these initiatives, CFM aims to develop future-ready talent, generate impactful research, and create sustainable value for the banking and financial services industry.

The establishment of the Mumbai office marks another significant milestone in IMT Ghaziabad's vision of strengthening industry partnerships and advancing excellence in executive education, research, consulting, and professional development.

About IMT Ghaziabad

Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad (IMT Ghaziabad), established in 1980, is India's premier management school. IMT Ghaziabad has been set up under the aegis of Lajpat Rai Educational Society (LES), a society duly registered under Societies Act 1860, Government of India and is among the first few schools in India to be AACSB-accredited. It has also been accredited by the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) and the PGDM programs of IMT Ghaziabad are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and all its two-year PGDM programs have been granted MBA equivalence by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The institute is ranked #1 in India and #59 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Finance (MiF) Rankings 2026, registering an impressive seven-place jump globally from the previous year. Further reinforcing its national standing, IMT Ghaziabad secured the #30 position in the NIRF India Rankings 2025 (Management category), advancing five places over the previous year.

The institute offers AICTE-approved two-year management programs (PGDM Full-time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking and Financial Services, and PGDM Dual Country Program), as well as programs for experienced professionals (PGDM ExP), and a fellow program in management (recognized as equivalent to a PhD by AIU). With a distinguished legacy of over four decades, IMT Ghaziabad has shaped students' professional journey, actively contributing to their success in leadership roles. IMT Ghaziabad has an engaged alumni network of over 15,000 alumni worldwide who thrive as business leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians, public service leaders, and changemakers.

www.imt.edu

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