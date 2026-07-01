IMT Ghaziabad Welcomes the PGDM Class of 2026

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Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1: The Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad has welcomed the incoming Class of 2026 across its flagship two-year full-time PGDM programs, comprising PGDM, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking & Financial Services (BFS), and the PGDM Dual Country Program (DCP).

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Selected through a rigorous and holistic admissions process, the new cohort reflects IMT Ghaziabad's continued pursuit of academic excellence, diversity, and leadership potential. Bringing together talented students from across the country, the Class of 2026 represents a rich blend of academic achievement, professional experience, and regional diversity, creating an environment that fosters collaborative learning and global perspectives.

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This year's cohort records 45% women representation, a significant increase over the previous year, reaffirming the institute's commitment to building an inclusive learning environment that values diversity and equal opportunity.

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Students have joined IMT Ghaziabad from 23 States and Union Territories, highlighting the institute's strong national footprint and its ability to attract exceptional talent from across India. The incoming class also reflects a multidisciplinary academic profile, with students from Commerce, Engineering, Management, Arts, Science, and other disciplines, enriching classroom discussions through diverse perspectives and experiences.

The academic credentials of the cohort remain exceptionally strong, with a substantial proportion of students securing above the 93 percentiles in national management entrance examinations. The batch also includes graduates from several premier colleges and universities across the country, further strengthening IMT Ghaziabad's intellectually vibrant learning ecosystem.

Complementing this academic diversity is a healthy mix of fresh graduates and candidates with prior professional experience, enabling meaningful peer learning through the exchange of ideas, industry insights, and varied perspectives.

Distinguished Industry Leaders Welcome the New Cohort

The commencement of the academic year was marked by a series of Orientation Day programmes featuring accomplished leaders from industry, reinforcing IMT Ghaziabad's strong engagement with the corporate world. The orientation programmes were attended by Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, Dr. Barnali Chaklader, Dean (Academics), and Prof. Harsimran Sandhu, Chairperson - PGDM BFS, who welcomed students and outlined the academic journey ahead.

Addressing the incoming students, Dr. Barnali Chaklader, Dean (Academics), IMT Ghaziabad, said:

"The PGDM Class of 2026 exemplifies IMT Ghaziabad's commitment to academic excellence, diversity, and the development of responsible leaders. Comprising students from diverse academic disciplines, professional experiences, and regions across the country, the cohort brings a rich blend of perspectives that will foster collaborative learning, critical thinking, and innovation. As businesses continue to evolve in response to rapid digital transformation and an increasing focus on sustainability, management education must equip future leaders with the knowledge, adaptability, and ethical foundation to navigate complex global challenges. At IMT Ghaziabad, our focus is on providing a rigorous, industry-relevant, and globally oriented learning experience that prepares students to create sustainable value for organizations and society. We are confident that the Class of 2026 will embrace these opportunities and emerge as thoughtful, future-ready leaders capable of making a meaningful impact in an ever-changing world."

The Orientation for the PGDM, PGDM Marketing, and PGDM Financial Management programs was inaugurated by Mr. Sushil Baveja, Chief Human Resources Officer, Jindal Stainless, as the Chief Guest. Mr. Vaibhav Tambe, Founder & CEO, TransBnk, joined the ceremony as the Guest of Honour. Their addresses encouraged students to embrace continuous learning, resilience, innovation, and adaptability as they prepare for leadership roles in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

The institute also welcomed Mr. Pralay Mondal, Managing Director & CEO, CSB Bank, as the Chief Guest for the PGDM Banking & Financial Services (BFS) Orientation Day 2026. His insights into the evolving financial services ecosystem, responsible leadership, and the future of banking offered valuable perspectives to the incoming BFS cohort.

The PGDM Dual Country Programme (DCP) Orientation Day 2026 reflected the programme's global outlook through the presence of distinguished industry leaders. Ms. Jyoti Mahendru, Former Chief People Officer - South Asia, VML and Former Chief Talent Officer, McCann Worldgroup, addressed students as the Chief Guest, sharing insights on leadership, talent, and navigating global careers. Mr. Vaidyanathan Parameswaran, India Head - Capital & Leverage Management, Barclays and Former Director - Treasury & ALM Analytics, BNY, joined as the Guest of Honour, offering perspectives on global financial markets and international career opportunities.

These interactions exemplify IMT Ghaziabad's philosophy of integrating academic excellence with industry relevance. By engaging accomplished leaders from diverse sectors at the very beginning of the academic journey, the institute provides students with valuable insights into leadership, innovation, and the evolving expectations of the global business environment.

As one of India's leading AACSB-accredited business schools, IMT Ghaziabad continues to prepare responsible, globally minded leaders through a curriculum that combines academic rigour, experiential learning, international exposure, and deep engagement with industry. The Class of 2026 now embarks on this transformative journey, equipped to learn, lead, and create lasting impact in an increasingly interconnected world.

About IMT Ghaziabad

Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad (IMT Ghaziabad), established in 1980, is India's premier management school. IMT Ghaziabad has been set up under the aegis of Lajpat Rai Educational Society (LES), a society duly registered under Societies Act 1860, Government of India and is among the first few schools in India to be AACSB-accredited. It has also been accredited by the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) and the PGDM programs of IMT Ghaziabad are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and all its two-year PGDM programs have been granted MBA equivalence by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The institute is ranked #1 in India and #59 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Finance (MiF) Rankings 2026, registering an impressive seven-place jump globally from the previous year. Further reinforcing its national standing, IMT Ghaziabad secured the #30 position in the NIRF India Rankings 2025 (Management category), advancing five places over the previous year.

The institute offers AICTE-approved two-year management programs (PGDM Full-time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking and Financial Services, and PGDM Dual Country Program), as well as programs for experienced professionals (PGDM ExP), and a fellow program in management (recognized as equivalent to a PhD by AIU). With a distinguished legacy of over four decades, IMT Ghaziabad has shaped students' professional journey, actively contributing to their success in leadership roles. IMT Ghaziabad has an engaged alumni network of over 15,000 alumni worldwide who thrive as business leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians, public service leaders, and changemakers.

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