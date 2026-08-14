In a $102.8B Indian Apparel Market, Estilocus Targets the Gap Between Premium and Cheap Fast Fashion Menswear

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Walk into any wardrobe today, and you'll see the shift. Formal and casual are no longer separate--style is more personal. Men aren't just buying clothes; they're shaping how they want to be seen. The modern consumer is more aware, expressive, and less driven by fleeting trends.

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This reflects a broader change in the Indian apparel market. According to IBEF, the Indian apparel market was valued at US$102.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$146.3 billion by 2032, growing at a 4% CAGR. Rising incomes, a growing middle class, and global exposure are driving this growth.

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But the real shift is in mindset--consumers now look for lasting quality, relevant design, and fair pricing. This has created a clear gap in the market.

What do the brands generally offer in Men's Wear?

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The Indian menswear market currently has broadly two categories:

* Premium brands offer strong design and quality, but are often expensive and less accessible for everyday wear.

* Mass-market brands are affordable and widely available, but often compromise on quality, fit, and durability.

This leaves a clear gap--where customers find it difficult to choose between quality and affordability, with few brands offering both.

Whereas menswear is shifting toward versatile, casual styles, driven by e-commerce growth and wider reach across Tier II and III cities, as noted by IBEF. In a market seeking better balance, Estilocus, a homegrown brand, is positioning itself in this gap with a focus on minimal, well-designed menswear that balances quality and accessibility.

Looking for affordable men's wear that reflects your personal style?

Estilocus is a men's wear brand founded in 2019 in Bangalore. At the heart of the brand is a guiding belief: "Wear Who You Are." Rather than following fleeting trends, Estilocus focuses on personal identity over trends. It offers clean silhouettes, thoughtful details, and continuity over disruption - purpose-driven, avoiding spectacle and grounded in simplicity.

The brand aims to establish itself as a consistent and accessible menswear clothing option within the Indian market, with a focus on maintaining quality standards, and is recognized across India for its consistency and integrity.

In a crowded fashion market, differentiation often comes down to detail--and Estilocus leans heavily into this.

The brand places importance on craftsmanship details such as stitching quality, fabric selection, durability, and consistent fit across its products. This focus is intended to ensure a reliable product experience over time.

Its design approach, referred to as "Techno-Utopia," is centered on creating functional and accessible designs through structured and scalable production processes.

Online Clothing buying becomes innovative

Fashion today is not just about fabric--it's also about experience. Estilocus is embracing this shift with innovation, most notably through its AI-powered "Try-It-On" feature on its website. This tool allows customers to visualize how a Denim, a shirt, or a shacket will look on them simply by uploading a photo.

This reflects a broader industry trend where technology is playing a key role in:

* Reducing purchase hesitation

* Improving personalization

* Bridging the gap between online and in-store shopping

In a market where fit and feel matter deeply, this kind of innovation enhances trust and convenience.

Estilocus is steadily growing across South India, with its retail presence already in Kerala and Telangana, and plans to scale into key markets while keeping its products and experience consistent.

Clothing trends and industry

Ladeesh PC, Director and Co-Founder of Estilocus, explains, "The Indian apparel market is changing because people are becoming more conscious--they want better quality, more timeless styles. With e-commerce growing, it's also easier than ever for people across different cities to access good fashion."

"Because of this, what people want is a shift, as consumers are moving toward simple, versatile clothing that feels personal rather than trend-driven. At the same time, the industry itself is becoming more organised and focused on offering better overall experiences, not just products." Ladeesh PC Notes.

So now comes the natural part--where Estilocus fits in. Estilocus is built for this exact shift. It offers accessible premium menswear with clean design, good quality, and everyday wearability. In a market where people want clothing that feels authentic, functional, and fairly priced, Estilocus is built around that shift. For more information, please visit: https://estilocus.com/

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