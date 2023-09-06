In Aug, slight dip in services sector activity

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

India’s services sector activity eased in August but growth rates for new orders remain elevated, as services firms indicated the sharpest upturn in new export business which acted as a catalyst for firms to expand their workforces as well as output, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

Despite falling from 62.3 in July to 60.1 in August, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index indicated one of the strongest increases in output seen since mid-2010.

For the 25th straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold.