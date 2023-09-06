In Aug, slight dip in services sector activity

New Delhi, September 5
India’s services sector activity eased in August but growth rates for new orders remain elevated, as services firms indicated the sharpest upturn in new export business which acted as a catalyst for firms to expand their workforces as well as output, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.
Despite falling from 62.3 in July to 60.1 in August, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index indicated one of the strongest increases in output seen since mid-2010.
For the 25th straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed
BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...